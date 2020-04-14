Managed File Transfer Market: New Tech Developments and advancements to watch out for 2025

This report studies the Managed File Transfer market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Managed File Transfer market by product type and applications/end industries.

The driving factor for the growth of the managed file transfer market is the increased need to protect sensitive data among enterprises. Managed file transfer solutions provide a secure, audited method for automatically transferring information within and outside of the enterprise.

The global market for managed file transfer is segmented on the basis of deployment, solution, model, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. Based on deployment, the market has been segmented into cloud, on-premise, and hybrid.

The global Managed File Transfer market is valued at 1084.4 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1687.0 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.47% between 2018 and 2025.

The major players in global Managed File Transfer market include

IBM

Axway

Saison Information Systems

Opentext

CA Technologies

Accellion

Globalscape

Primeur

Jscape

Ipswitch

Micro Focus

TIBCO

Attunity

SSH

Coviant Software

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with output/production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Managed File Transfer in these regions, from 2014 to 2025 (forecast), covering

United States

Europe

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Central & South America

Row

