Medical Tourism Market Trends, Demand, Manufacturers Analysis and Opportunities

Summary

Analytical Research Cognizance adds “Medical Tourism Market” Report Analysis, Growth, Trends, Applications and Opportunities Research Report Forecast.

Description

latest market research report Medical Tourism Market in India 2014 analyses the growth of the market due to the availability of healthcare facilities in the country which are comparable to developed countries and is available at costs that are several times lower than the latter. Currently, the market is witnessing heavy inflow of international patients and this is expected to increase in coming years.

Brief about Medical Tourism Market Report with TOC @ http://www.arcognizance.com/report/medical-tourism-market-in-india-2014

Apart from the low costs, increase in the inflow of foreign patients is resulting from the fact that the minimum waiting time is required for a treatment in India and the rising demand for alternative medicine available here. The major medical destinations in India such as Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra provide first class facilities to international patients.

Factors leading to the growth of market are the availability of high quality treatment at low costs, increasing demand for fertility treatments, alternative medicine, aesthetic pleasure and convenience to patients. The main challenges to the market are regulatory issues, no provisions for follow up care, unsuitable environment and problems associated with travelling, lack of international accreditations and strong competition from other Asian countries. The government is involved in promotional activities and provides several incentives to help the market grow. The market players can be categorised as hospitals and medical tour facilitators. The market is dominated by private hospitals as they provide an end-to-end service that combines personalized services rendered in the hotel industry to top-of-the-line quality healthcare.

Get Sample for Medical Tourism Market Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/233369

COMPANIES COVERED:

Public Companies

1. Fortis Healthcare Ltd.

2. Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd.

Private Companies

3. Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.

4. Global Health Pvt. Ltd.

5. Bonanza Medical Tourism Pvt. Ltd.

6. Erco Travels Pvt. Ltd.

7. Forerunners Healthcare Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

8. Sahara Medical Tourism

Some Points Covered in Table of Contents:

Slide 1: Executive Summary

Macroeconomic Indicators

Slide 2: GDP at Factor Cost: Quarterly (2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14), Inflation Rate: Monthly (Jul 2013 – Dec 2013)

Slide 3: Gross Fiscal Deficit: Monthly (Feb 2013 – Jul 2013), Exchange Rate: Half Yearly (Aug 2013 – Jan 2014)

Slide 4: Lending Rate: Annual (2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12), Trade Balance: Annual (2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13), FDI: Annual (2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13)

Introduction

Slide 5: Medical Tourism Market – Overview

Slide 6: Medical Tourism in India – Overview

Slide 7: Global Medical Tourism Destinations

Slide 8: Medical Treatments provided in India

Market Overview

Slide 9: Global Medical Tourism Market – Market Overview Forecasted Market Size and Growth (Value-Wise; 2013 – 2018e)

Slide 10: Medical Tourism Market – Market Overview Forecasted Market Size and Growth (Value-Wise; 2013 – 2018e)

Slide 11: Medical Tourism Market – Overview and Share of Medical Tourists Arrival in India (2013)

Slide 12: Main Operators in Medical Tourism Market

Slide 13: Foreign Tourist Arrivals in India (2009 – 2014) and Foreign Exchange Earnings from Tourism (2009 – 2014e)

Slide 14: Cost Comparison of Treatments between Several Countries

Slide 15-17: Services offered in the Indian market

Medical Tourism Destinations

Slide 18-19: Medical Tourism Destinations in India

Drivers & Challenges

Slide 20: Medical Tourism Market – Drivers and Challenges summary

Slide 21-27: Drivers

Slide 29-31: Challenges

Government Participation

Slide 32: Government Regulations – Summary

Slide 33-37: Major Government Regulations

Market Trends

Slide 38: Trends – Summary

Slide 39-40: Trends

……

Place Purchase order for Medical Tourism Market Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-before-buying/233369

About Us:

http://arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically . With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “out of the box” developments in the market.

Contact Us:

Matt Wilson

Manager – Global Sales

Analytical Research Cognizance

+1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448

[email protected]

http://www.arcognizance.com