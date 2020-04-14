Meltblown Polyester Nonwoven Market Report with Latest Trends and Applications of | 2025

Melt blowing is a technique used for the manufacture of thin sheets of nonwoven fibers. It is a method by which polymer melt is extruded out through tiny nozzles and subjected to high-speed blowing gas. Due to presence of gas, the extruded polymer forms a nonwoven polymer sheet. Different polymers are used as raw materials in the process of melt blowing. The process starts with a polymer resin and ends with a finished, self-bonded fabric with superior properties.

Some of the commonly used polymers include polypropylene, polyesters, polyamides, and polystyrenes. The fibers obtained are ultra-fine in nature compared to the fibers obtained by any other manufacturing process such as spun bound. The filaments obtained by this technique are generally of the size of 2–5 microns. However, by modification, the size can be reduced up to 1 micron even. Due to the fine size of filaments, the nonwoven fabric obtained is soft and durable. Meltblown fabrics are known to have high insulating properties and good barrier properties, which makes them useful in a variety of applications.

Read Report Overview @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/meltblown-polyester-nonwoven-market.html

Meltblown Polyester Nonwoven Fabric Market: Trends

Meltblown fabrics have special properties such as absorbency, thermal insulation, cushioning, wash-ability, strength, sterility, liquid repellence, and bacterial barrier. Meltblown polyester nonwoven fabrics are used in products required for maintaining the hygiene such as hair caps, filters, wiping cloths, and masks. One of the leading fields of application of meltblown polyester nonwoven fabrics is disposable diapers and feminine care products.

Exclusive properties of meltblown polyester nonwoven fabrics coupled with their low cost are expected to drive the market in the next few years. These fibers can be manufactured in such a way such that they can function as a woven fabric. Meltblown polyester nonwoven fabrics are used in combination with or as a component of home furnishings, apparels, engineering materials, and health care, industrial as well as consumer goods.

The market for meltblown polyester nonwoven fabrics is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, primarily due to increased demand for these fabrics in absorbent hygiene products such as baby diapers and feminine care products.

Meltblown polyester nonwoven fabric is expensive compared to spunbond polyester nonwoven fabric, due the usage of compressed air that consumes a large amount of energy. Due to high manufacturing costs associated with meltdown process, spunbond polyester nonwoven fabrics are more preferred, which could be a potential restraint for the market for meltblown polyester nonwoven fabrics in the near future.

Request to view Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=25424

Meltblown Polyester Nonwoven Fabric Market: Region-wise Outlook

In recent years, the demand for meltblown polyester nonwoven fabrics in Asia Pacific was substantially higher as compared to other regions. This is primarily due to increased use of these fibers in countries such as Japan and China. In order to meet the rising demand, different countries have established well-equipped plants for the production of specialized meltblown polyester nonwoven fabrics. North America and Europe followed Asia Pacific, in terms of demand for meltblown polyester nonwoven fabrics. The consumption of nonwoven fabrics in Europe is low; however, it is expected to rise further in the near future.

Demand for meltblown polyester nonwoven fabrics in countries in Latin America such as Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina is expected to increase in the next few years, due to growth of the health care industry in these countries. Hence, the market for meltblown polyester nonwoven fabrics in Latin America is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Demand for meltblown polyester nonwoven fabrics in Middle East & Africa is estimated to increase at a sluggish rate in the near future.

Meltblown Polyester Nonwoven Fabric Market: Key Players

Major players operating in the global meltblown polyester nonwoven fabrics market include 3M, Toray Industries, Inc., Kimberly-Clark Professional, and GINNI Filaments Limited.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com