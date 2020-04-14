Mobile Analytics Market 2025: Turns towards a Boundless Horizon with Growing Applications

Mobile analytics involves measuring and analysing data generated by mobile platforms and properties, such as mobile sites and mobile applications.The app based industry is on a boom globally. The usage is high and demand is soaring with every passing day. Mobile analytics gauges the market presence of a particular app and it also monitors traction.

Mobile analytics is mainly used for two applications: Android Platform, iOS Platform, Other Platforms. And Android Platform was the most widely used type which took up about 77% of the global total in 2016. And APP analytics is the most area (70%) of Mobile analytics while it includes synthesized tool with APP analytics in fact.

The global mobile analytics average price is influenced by the global trend. Complete software is usually free to thousands of USD per month from abroad vendors, if you want to buy new Mobile Analytics. The average price will be in decline trend if more vendors go into operation in the future.

USA is the largest consumption countries of Mobile Analytics in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 37% the global market in 2016, while Europe was about 24%, and Japan is followed with the share about 11%.

In terms of value, the application performance analytics segment is projected to be the most attractive segment in the Asia Pacific mobile analytics market during the forecast period.

USA, Germany, China and France are now the key developers of Mobile Analytics. There are some vendors with poor quality products, but the Chinese market is still controlled by the abroad vendors. And the high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas producers.

Google, Yahoo/Flurry, Adobe Systems, Webtrends, IBM, Amazon Web Services, Localytics, Mixpanel, comScore and Microsoft are the key suppliers in the global Mobile Analytics market. Top 10 took up about 70% of the global market in 2016. Abroad vendors took up more than 50% of the Chinese market. Google analytics is the most popular mobile analytics in the word.

In 2018, the global Mobile Analytics market size was 2150 million US$ and it is expected to reach 12800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 25.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Mobile Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Tencent

Google

Facebook

Electronic Arts

Baidu Netcom

Gameloft

Taobao

Xiamen Meitu

Cheetah Mobile

King

WhatsApp

LINE Corp

Microsoft

Amazon

QIYI

Outfit7

Snapchat

Miniclip

Alipay

Glu Games

Market analysis by product type

Mobile APP Analytics

Mobile Web Analytics

Mobile Crash Reporting

Other Types

Market analysis by market

Android Platform

iOS Platform

Other Platforms

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

