Nail Care 2019 Global Market Demand, Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report

Nail Care Market 2019

Nail polish called “nail lacquer.” It is mainly composed of 70% -80% of a volatile solvent, about 15% of nitrocellulose, small amounts of solvent oil, camphor, titanium dioxide and oil-soluble pigments. After the nail polish applied to the film formed, with moderate coloration fastness and gloss, to protect the nails, but also gives the nails a beauty.

Scope of the Report:

In the current Europe market, Ordinary Nail Polish products on the market perform stable; Industrial Nail Polish’s price is lower than past years. While the signal of market price change indicates the adverse trend in the Nail Polish industry, low-end product has excess capacity, and high-end product is in short supply.

Nail Polish product demand market there is also a certain blank, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, low-end products, and excess capacity. There is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due that the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The worldwide market for Nail Care is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Nail Care in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

OPI

NAILS INC

Maybelline

Sally Hansen

CHANEL

L’ORÉAL

REVLON

MISSHA

CND

Butter London

Kiko

COSMAY

Nails Inc

Essie

Bobbi Brown

Nars

Rimmel

China Glaze

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Organic solvent based nail polish

Water based nail polish

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Nail art institutions

Individuals

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Nail Care Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Organic solvent based nail polish

1.2.2 Water based nail polish

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Nail art institutions

1.3.2 Individuals

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 OPI

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Nail Care Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 OPI Nail Care Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 NAILS INC

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Nail Care Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 NAILS INC Nail Care Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Maybelline

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Nail Care Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Maybelline Nail Care Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Sally Hansen

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Nail Care Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Sally Hansen Nail Care Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 CHANEL

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Nail Care Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 CHANEL Nail Care Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 L’ORÉAL

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Nail Care Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 L’ORÉAL Nail Care Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 REVLON

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Nail Care Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 REVLON Nail Care Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…..

