Pallet Conveyor Market 2019 Size, Analysis, Industry Researches, Trends and Forecasts to 2024

Pallet Conveyor is a type of conveyor that transport pallets from one point to another. It is also a mechanically-operated material handling equipment, which are used to transport material within premises.

Scope of the Report:

The Pallet Conveyor industry concentration is not very high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Intelligrated and Ssi Schaefer have relative higher level of product’s quality. Europe players are concentrated in Germany, like Ssi Schaefer, Dematic, Bosch Rexroth, Beumer, Krones and Witron.

Many companies have several plants, usually locate in the place close to aimed consumption region. There are international companies set up factories in China either, such as Dematic whose plant is located in Jiangsu province. Some companies usually take a joint venture enter into aim market.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The Europe takes the market share of around 35%, followed by North America with 25% in 2017. China’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed of CAGR 5.77%.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

The worldwide market for Pallet Conveyor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 1340 million US$ in 2024, from 990 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Pallet Conveyor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Ssi Schaefer

Daifuku

Dematic

Intelligrated

Swisslog

MSK Covertech

TGW Logistic

Mecalux

Hytrol

Beumer

System Logistic

Interroll

Krones

Damon

Witron

Knapp

inform

Okura

Bastian Solutions

KG Logistics

Omni Yoshida

Jiangsu Huazh

Pro Tech

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Drag Chain

Roller (driven or gravity)

Plastic Type

Slat Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Retail/Logistic

Industrial

Food

Beverage (separate from Food)

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Pallet Conveyor product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Pallet Conveyor, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Pallet Conveyor in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Pallet Conveyor competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Pallet Conveyor breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Pallet Conveyor market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Pallet Conveyor sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Pallet Conveyor Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Pallet Conveyor Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Pallet Conveyor by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Pallet Conveyor by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Pallet Conveyor by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Pallet Conveyor by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Pallet Conveyor by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Pallet Conveyor Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Pallet Conveyor Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Pallet Conveyor Market Forecast (2019-2024)

