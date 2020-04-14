Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Research and Development 2019 to 2023

Global Patient Monitoring Equipment Market – Segmented by Type of Device, Target Area, End User, and Geography – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2023) Patient monitoring devices continue to be an important method of care by physicians and other healthcare professionals. However, a major factor that is hindering the growth of this market is the high cost associated with the technology. It is estimated that in the United States there was 6% annual increase in healthcare costs in 2017 due to new health technology. This shows that high cost is associated with innovative technology, hence the adoption of such technology becomes difficult, hindering the growth of the market.

The patient monitoring equipment market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period of 2018–2023. North America dominates the global market due to rapid technological advances

Major Players: Abbott Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Medtronic PLC, Philips Healthcare, BioTelemetry, Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Omron Corporation, and Honeywell International, Inc., among others.

Increasing Geriatric Population:

According to the report, An Aging World: 2015 8.5% of people worldwide are aged 65, and the number will grow to nearly 17% of the world’s population by 2050. The growth in the geriatric population will directly increase the growth of chronic diseases and thus, is creating many health challenges. US population aged 65 and over is projected to double over the next decade, from 48 million to 88 million by 2050.

Additionally, rising incidence of chronic diseases, growing preference for home and remote monitoring, and ease-of-use and portability of devices to encourage adoption of point-of-care monitoring devices are some factors responsible for the growth of patient monitoring equipment market.

Key Developments

November 2017: Telecare, a division of Biotelemetry Inc. collaborated with Onduo in Diabetes Management Plan.

July 2017: BioTelemetry, Inc. acquired LifeWatch AG to enhance its position in wireless medicine.

North America Dominates the Market:

North America is dominating the market due to the increasing adoption of technology, surging geriatric population, and demand for wireless multi-parameter home use monitors. Asia-Pacific is set to register the highest CAGR in the future.

