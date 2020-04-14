Power Inverter Market Trend, 2019 Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2024

arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Power Inverter Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

A power inverter, or inverter, is an electronic device or circuitry that changes direct current (DC) to alternating current (AC). This Report is aimed at the portable power inverter market.

Scope of the Report:

The Power Inverter consumption volume was 3129.4 K Units in 2016 and is expected to reach 3347.8 K Units in 2017 and 4681.9 K Units in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.94% from 2017 to 2022. North America`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (33.77%) in 2016, followed by the Europe and China.

At present, the manufactures of Power Inverter are concentrated in North America, Europe, China and Asia(excluding China). China is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 56% production share in 2016. The global leading players in this market are Bestek, NFA, Cobra, Kisae Technology, Rally, etc

The Power Inverter are mainly used by Car Appliances and Outdoor Application. The dominated application of Power Inverter is Car Appliances.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of leading-edge, effective, and convenient products, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The worldwide market for Power Inverter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 230 million US$ in 2024, from 170 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Power Inverter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bestek

NFA

Cobra

Kisae Technology

Rally

Energizer

Duracell

Meind

Stanley

Exeltech

Cotek

Samlex

Power Bright

Go Power

Wagan Tech

Magnum Energy

WEHO

Erayak

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

12V

24V

48V

48V and above

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Car Appliances

Outdoor Application

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Power Inverter product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Power Inverter, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Power Inverter in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Power Inverter competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Power Inverter breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Power Inverter market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Power Inverter sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Power Inverter Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Power Inverter Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Power Inverter by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Power Inverter by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Power Inverter by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Power Inverter by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Power Inverter by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Power Inverter Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Power Inverter Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Power Inverter Market Forecast (2019-2024)

