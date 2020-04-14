Pumps Market Set to Encounter Paramount Growth with Numerous Advances

Summary

Pumps Market

latest market research report titled Pumps Market in India 2017 showcases a comprehensive market scenario of the pumps industry in India along with the influencers responsible for future growth. Agricultural sector accounts for the highest share of demand for pumps in the Indian market. Southern India accounts for the highest share of pumps manufactured in the country. Expansion in Infrastructure is one the major factors influencing the growth of the pumps market.

Erratic monsoon in India provides a major opportunity for market growth. Fluctuations in ground water level have also facilitated further development of the market. Rise in population and urbanization has boosted the demand for pumps in the market. Healthy economic outlook is also stimulating the growth of the Indian pumps industry. The Government of India is actively encouraging technology development and transfer to enable the small scale pumps manufacturers to enter high-tech areas such as aerospace and defense.

However, the players operating in the market also face several challenges which are hampering their development and growth. Agricultural power subsidy by the government poses a major hindrance in market growth. High price sensitivity of customers also presents a major challenge for market growth. Moreover, rise in cost of inputs acts as a major bottleneck in the development of the Indian pumps industry. The major player in the Indian pumps market is Kirloskar Brothers Limited, holding a considerable portion of the market share along with KSB Pumps, Dynamatic Technologies, Shakti Pumps, WPIL Limited and others.

Overview of the pumps market in India and forecasted market size data in terms of value over FY 2015 to FY 2020

Trade analysis of pumps in India

Qualitative analysis of the major drivers and challenges impacting the market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major players operating in the market

Key recent developments associated with the pumps market in India

Public Companies

Bemco Hydraulics Limited

2. Dynamatic Technologies Limited

3. Kirloskar Brothers Limited

4. KSB Pumps Limited

5. Roto Pumps Limited

6. Shakti Pumps (India) Limited

7. WPIL Limited

Private Companies

8. C.R.I Pumps Private Limited

9. Falcon Pumps Private Limited

10. Grundfos Pumps India Private Limited

Slide 1: Executive Summary

Socioeconomic Indicators

Slide 2: Total Population (2010-2011 -2019-2020), Population Density (2010-2011 -2019-2020)

Slide 3: Sex Ratio (2005, 2010, 2015, 2020), Population by Age Group (2005, 2010, 2015, 2020), Urbanization Trend (2010-2011 -2019-2020)

Slide 4: Total Fertility Rate (2005-2010, 2010-2015, 2015-2020), Infant Mortality Rate (2005-2010, 2010-2015, 2015-2020), Total Number of Births (2005-2010, 2010-2015, 2015-2020), Total Number of Death (2005-2010, 2010-2015, 2015-2020)

Slide 5: Total Literacy Rate (2001, 2011), Rural Literacy (2001, 2011), Urban Literacy (2001, 2011)

Slide 6: GDP at Market Prices (2010-2014), FDI (2010-2014), Inflation Rate (2010-2014), Unemployment Rate (2010-2014)

Slide 7: Access to Safe Drinking Water (2001, 2011), Exchange Rate (2010-2015)

Market Overview

Slide 8: Market Definition and Structure

Slide 9: Pumps Market in India -Market Overview, Size and Growth (Value-Wise; FY 2015 – FY 2020e)

Slide 10: Market Segmentation -Player-wise Market Share Segmentation and Sectoral distribution of usage of pumps

Slide 11: Geographic Segmentation -Pump sets manufacturing hub in India

Slide 12: Market Opportunity

Slide 13: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Trade Analysis

Slide 14: Export of Pumps for Liquids -Size {Value-Wise; FY 2013-FY 2016-2017 (Apr-Oct) and Region Wise Exports {Value-Wise: FY 2016 and FY 2016-2017(Apr-Oct)}

Slide 15: Import of Pumps for Liquids -Size {Value-Wise; FY 2013-FY 2016-2017 (Apr-Oct) and Region Wise Exports {Value-Wise: FY 2016 and FY 2016-2017(Apr-Oct)}

Slide 16: Export of Air/Vacuum Pumps-Size {Value-Wise; FY 2013-FY 2016-2017 (Apr-Oct) and Region Wise Exports {Value-Wise: FY 2016 and FY 2016-2017(Apr-Oct)}

Slide 17: Import of Air/Vacuum Pumps -Size {Value-Wise; FY 2013-FY 2016-2017 (Apr-Oct) and Region Wise Exports {Value-Wise: FY 2016 and FY 2016-2017(Apr-Oct)}

Slide 18: Export of Heat Pumps-Size {Value-Wise; FY 2013-FY 2016-2017 (Apr-Oct) and Region Wise Exports {Value-Wise: FY 2016 and FY 2016-2017(Apr-Oct)}

Slide 19: Export of Heat Pumps -Size {Value-Wise; FY 2013-FY 2016-2017 (Apr-Oct) and Region Wise Exports {Value-Wise: FY 2016 and FY 2016-2017 (Apr-Oct)}

