RF over Glass Market Size, Share, Trend Analysis, Growth Factor and Analysis by Its Key Vendors 2024

RFoG is a type of passive optical networking that proposes to transport RF signals that are now transported over copper (principally over hybrid fiber and coax cable), over a Passive Optical Network.

In the forward direction RFoG is either a stand-alone Point to Multi-Point system or an optical overlay for existing Passive Optical Network (PON) such as Gigabyte Passive Optical Network (GPON). Reverse RF support is provided by transporting the upstream or return path into on a separate return path or wavelength.

Scope of the Report:

As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas’ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.

Facing today’s competition from incumbent operators there is no better way for cable TV network operators than optical fibers for fast broadband connection. An important milestone is radio frequency over glass (RFoG) which allows cable TV network operators to adhere to the well-known and popular DOCSIS broadcasting method while at the same time fiber can be used instead of coaxial cable to access subscribers.

The industry is relatively concentration, the key brand include Arris Group, Cisco Systems, Alloptic (CTDI), Adtran, WISI, Bktel, Teleste, Lootom, Enablence and so on. Among them, Arris Group is the leader.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for RF over Glass is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.8% over the next five years, will reach 1630 million US$ in 2024, from 980 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the RF over Glass in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Arris Group

Cisco Systems

Alloptic (CTDI)

Adtran

WISI

Bktel

Teleste

Lootom

Enablence

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hardware

Service

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial

Research

