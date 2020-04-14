Sales Performance Management Market – Manifestation of Channel Effectiveness to Fuel Demand in Market

The global sales performance management market is anticipated to grow at a decent pace in the upcoming years. The market is likely to develop because of the tools that have emerged as improved options for energy enterprise applications for example enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM). Several organizations are realizing the future scope of opportunities in the sales performance management sector, and owing to this, various new firms are setting their foot gradually in the market.

Rise in demand for organizations to have motivating incentive compensation management framework, rise in trend of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) in the companies, manifestation of channel effectiveness and process expertise, and rising demand to augment the value of company’s information are among the major factors driving the global sales performance management market. Along with that, rise in adoption of metric driven sales instruments, rise of innovations that combine business knowledge with cloud, and combining of integrated vendor offerings are anticipated to affect the global SPM market positively.

On the flipside, the absence of awareness with respect to the advantages, doubtfulness in regards to sales data security, requirement for high initial investment, and continuous basic changes among associations is discouraging the sales performance management market from achieving its actual potential.

Sales performance management market is bifurcated by component, solution and end-use Industry. By component, the global sales performance management market is segmented into software and services. Software segment is further categorized into on-premise and cloud-based. Among these, cloud-based sales performance management software deployment is the major segments which are expected to fuel the growth of this market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, services segment is further categorized into managed services and professional services. Based on solution type, the sales performance management market is segmented into incentive compensation management, sales planning, sales forecasting, sales coaching, quota & territory management, talent management, others. Further, the others segment includes gamification, sales analytics, sales reporting, etc.

Among these solution, sales forecasting and sales planning solutions are the key segment which are expected to enhance the growth of sales performance management market around the globe. On the basis of end-use industry, the global market is bifurcated into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), retail, healthcare, telecom & IT and others. Further, the other segment includes manufacturing, transportation and logistics, etc.