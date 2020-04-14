Seed Cotton Market Size, Share | Industry Analysis, 2019 to 2023

Global Seed Cotton Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2023) The total world production of seed cotton in the year 2016 was 65.4 million metric ton. Owing to the fluctuation in the prices of Bt Cotton, cotton seed companies halt the supplies. For example, cotton seed companies in India protested against the Government’s plan to cut down prices by 7.5%.

Zimbabwe Introduces Hybrid Cotton Seeds

Cotton seed together with cotton lint make up seed cotton. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period 2018-2023.

Cotton Seed Companies in India no Longer Need NOC from License Providers:

The Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers Rights authority has abandoned the condition no-objection certificate from license providers for developing new varieties based on the previous technology. The waiver is expected to open up ample opportunities for many cotton seed companies to develop hybrid cotton seed varieties. The no-objection certificate greatly hindered the growth of small and medium seed companies who were the one’s deprived of access to the technology.

Asia-Pacific is one of the Largest Markets:

China and India are the two largest seed cotton producers. China produced 16.0 million metric ton of cotton seed in the year 2016, while India produced 14.4 million metric ton of seed cotton in the year 2016. India became the world’s seventh largest exporter of agricultural products in 2013 with exports worth $39bn up from just USD 5 billion in 2003.

