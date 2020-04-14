Smart Airport Construction Global Market 2019 Top Key Players – AECOM, Bechtel, CH2M, Fluor, TAV Construction, Amadeus IT Group and Forecast to 2024

Global Smart Airport Construction Market

Description

Smart airports make systems and processes digitally aware, interconnected, infused with intelligence, and easily accessible by users. The prime idea behind the development of smart airports is to create an integrated system and a unified and ready-to-use digital platform for airports to become intelligent and informed.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Smart Airport Construction market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Smart Airport Construction market by product type and applications/end industries.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Smart Airport Construction.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

AECOM

Bechtel

CH2M

Fluor

TAV Construction

Amadeus IT Group

Balfour Beatty

Cisco

Crossland Construction

Gilbane

GMR Group

GVK Industries

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Security Systems

Communication Systems

Passenger, Cargo & Baggage Handling Control

Air/Ground Traffic Control

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Defense & Military

Commercial and Civil

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Smart Airport Construction Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smart Airport Construction

1.2 Classification of Smart Airport Construction by Types

1.2.1 Global Smart Airport Construction Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Smart Airport Construction Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Security Systems

1.2.4 Communication Systems

1.2.5 Passenger, Cargo & Baggage Handling Control

1.2.6 Air/Ground Traffic Control

1.2.7 Other

1.3 Global Smart Airport Construction Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Smart Airport Construction Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Defense & Military

1.3.3 Commercial and Civil

1.4 Global Smart Airport Construction Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Smart Airport Construction Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Smart Airport Construction Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Smart Airport Construction Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Smart Airport Construction Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Smart Airport Construction Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Smart Airport Construction Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Smart Airport Construction (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 AECOM

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Smart Airport Construction Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 AECOM Smart Airport Construction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Bechtel

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Smart Airport Construction Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Bechtel Smart Airport Construction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 CH2M

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Smart Airport Construction Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 CH2M Smart Airport Construction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Fluor

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Smart Airport Construction Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Fluor Smart Airport Construction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 TAV Construction

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Smart Airport Construction Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 TAV Construction Smart Airport Construction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Amadeus IT Group

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Smart Airport Construction Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Amadeus IT Group Smart Airport Construction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Balfour Beatty

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Smart Airport Construction Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Balfour Beatty Smart Airport Construction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

