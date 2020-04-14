Telematics in Heavy Equipment Market – Rising Penetration of Telematics in Construction Sector to Spell Growth for Market

The vendor landscape of the global telematics in heavy equipment market is becoming increasingly competitive due to the rising number of companies and the rapid pace of technological advancement in the field of telematics. Telematics solution providers are focusing on providing solutions with integrated wireless connectivity and easy to use interfaces to acquire a larger consumer base, observes Transparency Market Research in a recent report.

Geographically, North America emerged as the leading revenue generating region in the global telematics in heavy equipment market, followed by Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific regional market is likely to expand at the highest CAGR over the report’s forecast period. Factors such as the rising consumer base of mobile devices and presence of a thriving construction sector and the availability of a large number of heavy duty equipment in the region are expected to boost Asia Pacific telematics in heavy equipment market over the forecast period.

In terms of key applications, the global telematics in heavy equipment market is expected to acquire a large share in its revenue from the construction sector in the next few years owing to the increased need for the safety of drivers and workers.

The global market for telematics in heavy equipment sector is chiefly driven due to the rising demand for various field positioning capabilities offered by the telematics. The vast rise in the usage of portable mobile computing devices such as smartphones, rapidly expanding network of high-speed internet, and the vast set of benefits that telematics offer, including driver-alert control systems and collision warning systems in vehicles, has also increased the adoption of telematics in heavy equipment.

Get an exclusive sample of this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=33200

The global telematics in heavy equipment market is also benefitting from the rising demand from the thriving global construction industry. The penetration of telematics in construction sector is increasing significantly as number of OEMs are implementing telematics solutions in their equipment for added benefits such as keeping an effective track of equipment performance.

Operators are realizing more benefits of telematics such as theft reduction, reduction in fuel consumption, and improved efficiency of heavy equipment. Telematics also provides safety to fleet operators by enabling them to observe noise limit requirements and real time site access. These factors are expected to have a significant impact on the overall development of the global telematics in heavy equipment market.