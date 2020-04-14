Testing, Inspection and Certification Market – Quality and Safety in Production Booming Demands

The global testing, inspection and certification market is characterized by increasing degree of fragmentation in the vendor landscape over the past several years, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR). The presence of a large number of players vying for sizeable stakes in the market makes it increasingly competitive, as well. Several top players are engaging in strategic mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their positions in the global testing, inspection and certification (TIC) market. TMR notes that a growing number of key players are seeking emerging markets to consolidate their shares in the next few years.

Growing number of industry players who are committed to quality and increasing focus on end-to-end approach to inspection in operations are key factors driving the demand for testing, inspection, and certification services. The growing role of testing, inspection, and certification in a wide range of industries as to ensure a better standard in production and operations is a notable trend boosting the market.

Moreover, the global market is witnessing a large impetus owing to changing compliance regulations for enterprises in various industries such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food and beverages, semiconductors, and consumer goods.

Changing product regulatory framework in developed nations has been imparting a substantial momentum to the global testing, inspection, and certification market. A great deal of impetus will come from the stringent implementation of regulations in the automotive industries and food and services industries. The adoption of lane departure systems and intelligent vehicle response technologies in developed nations of Europe and North America is a case in point.

Emerging nations possess huge potential for the development of the testing, inspection, and certification market. The volume of goods being exported from emerging countries to developed countries has increased drastically in the recent past and trends suggest that there has been an increasing focus among western companies to control the entire value chain.

The goods exported must conform to the relevant western standards. Moreover, the expansion of the middle class especially in the BRIC countries has resulted in people becoming more health conscious. People are becoming choosier about the food they consume and often prefer food that is certified. Furthermore, demand for water, energy, and consumer goods is growing with the improvement in the economic situation and a higher disposable income.