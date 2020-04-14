Top Key Players Operating in the Retort Pouch Market – Sealed Air Corporation, Huhtamaki Group, Amcor Ltd., Mondi Group, Bemis Company, Inc., Clifton Packaging Group Ltd., Foshan Nanhai LD Packaging Co

Global Retort Pouches Market: Snapshot

The global retort pouch market is choc-o-bloc with keen players trying to stay ahead of the curve through cost-reductions and improved products. This makes the competition stiff in the market. Serving to boost the market is the busy lifestyle of people worldwide, which has upped the demand for ready-to-eat food products for which the most preferred packages are retort pouches.

Various keen companies’ efforts to churn out more sophisticated and eye-catching products is also catalyzing growth in the global retort pouches market. Retort pouches are supplanting cans in the food packaging industry because of their ability to prolong the shelf life to the product. Recyclability issues of retort pouches, on account of the multi-layer materials used in them, however, is posing a challenge to the market.

According to Transparency Market Research, the global retort pouch market will likely rise at a steady CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2025, to pull in a revenue of US$7.51 bn by 2025 from US$4.29 bn in 2016.

Aluminum Material Sees Considerable Application in Developing Countries

The global retort pouch market can be segmented based on different parameters. Depending upon material type, for example, the market can be classified into aluminum foil, polypropylene (PP), food cast PP, polyamide, and polyethylene. The polyethylene can be further segmented into HDPE, LDPE, and LLDPE. At present, the segment of aluminum foil is highly popular in developing countries, while polyamide is seeing substantial uptake in developed continents of Europe and North America. The TMR report predicts the aluminum foil segment to register a CAGR of 6.7% from 2016 to 2025. The PP and food cast PP materials are also expected to gain considerable market share in developed pockets in Asia Pacific and Europe. Polyamide and polyethylene materials, on the other hand, will see slower uptake for making retort pouches due to health hazards posed by them.

TOC :

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Taxonomy

3. Retort Pouches Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Industry Trends and Recent Developments

3.3. Retort Pouches Market and Y-o-Y Growth

3.4. Retort Pouches Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Mn Units) Forecast

4. Retort Pouches Market Analysis

4.1. Pricing Analysis

4.1.1. Pricing Assumption

4.2. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Forecast

4.2.1. Market Size and Y-o-Y Growth

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity

4.3. Market Overview

4.3.1. Value Chain

4.3.1.1. Raw Material Suppliers

4.3.1.2. Barrier Film Suppliers

4.3.1.3. Manufacturers

4.3.1.4. End Users

4.3.2. List of Active Participants

5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Drivers

5.1.1. Supply Side

5.1.2. Demand Side

5.2. Restraints

5.3. Opportunity

5.4. Trends

6. Global Retort Pouches Market Analysis and Forecast, By Barrier Material Type

6.1. Introduction

6.1.1. Market share and Basis Points (BPS) Analysis By Barrier Material Type

6.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections By Barrier Material Type

6.2. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Mn Units) Forecast, By Barrier Material Type

6.2.1. Aluminum Foil

6.2.2. Polypropylene

6.2.3. Food-Grade Cast Polypropylene

6.2.4. Polyamide

6.2.5. Polyethylene

6.2.5.1. HDPE

6.2.5.2. LDPE

6.2.5.3. LLDPE

6.3. Market Analysis By Barrier Material Type

6.4. Prominent Trends

7. Global Retort Pouches Market Analysis and Forecast, By Application

7.1. Introduction

7.1.1. Market share and Basis Points (BPS) Analysis By Application

7.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections By Application

7.2. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Mn Units) Forecast, By Application

7.2.1. Food

7.2.1.1. Pet food

7.2.1.2. Baby food

7.2.1.3. Fresh Produce

7.2.1.4. Meat & Sea food

7.2.1.5. Ready-to-eat meals

7.2.1.6. Soups & Sauces

7.2.1.7. Others

7.2.2. Pharmaceutical & others

7.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Application

7.4. Prominent Trends

8. Global Retort Pouches Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Type

8.1. Introduction

8.1.1. Market share and Basis Points (BPS) Analysis By Product Type

8.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections By Product Type

8.2. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Mn Units) Forecast, By Product Type

8.2.1. Stand-up Pouches

8.2.2. Spouted Pouches

8.2.3. Zipper Pouches

8.2.4. Pillow Pack

8.2.5. 3-side sealed

8.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Product Type

8.4. Prominent Trends

9. Global Retort Pouches Market Analysis and Forecast, By Capacity

9.1. Introduction

9.1.1. Market share and Basis Points (BPS) Analysis By Capacity

9.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections By Capacity

9.2. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Mn Units) Forecast, By Capacity

9.2.1. 0 ml – 350 ml

9.2.2. 351 ml -500 ml

9.2.3. 501 ml – 100 ml

9.2.4. 1000 ml – 3000 ml

9.2.5. Above 3001 ml

9.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Capacity

9.4. Prominent Trends

10. Global Retort Pouches Market Analysis and Forecast, By Closure Type

10.1. Introduction

10.1.1. Market share and Basis Points (BPS) Analysis By Closure Type

10.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections By Closure Type

10.2. With Cap

10.2.1. Screw Cap

10.2.2. Flip Cap

10.2.3. Flip Top Cap

10.2.4. Pour Spouted Cap

10.2.5. Others

10.3. Without Cap

10.3.1. Sealed (Tear & Open)

10.3.2. Zipper/Zip Lock

10.3.3. Others

10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Closure Type

10.5. Prominent Trends