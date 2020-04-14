Voice Recognition Global Market 2019 Top Key Players – Alphabet, Apple, Harman, Inago, Lumenvox, Microsoft and Forecast to 2024

Global Voice Recognition Market

Description

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Voice Recognition market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Voice Recognition market by product type and applications/end industries.

The majority of consumers are now demanding advanced comfort and convenience features, which largely influence their purchase decisions. The rising trend of premium vehicles equipped with advanced convenience features is also an important factor to be considered for the growth of voice recognition system market.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Voice Recognition.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Alphabet

Apple

Harman

Inago

Lumenvox

Microsoft

Nuance

Sensory

Vocalzoom

Voicebox

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Artificial Intelligence

Non-Artificial Intelligence

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Economy Vehicles

Mid-Price Vehicles

Luxury Vehicles

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Voice Recognition Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Voice Recognition

1.2 Classification of Voice Recognition by Types

1.2.1 Global Voice Recognition Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Voice Recognition Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Artificial Intelligence

1.2.4 Non-Artificial Intelligence

1.3 Global Voice Recognition Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Voice Recognition Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Economy Vehicles

1.3.3 Mid-Price Vehicles

1.3.4 Luxury Vehicles

1.4 Global Voice Recognition Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Voice Recognition Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Voice Recognition Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Voice Recognition Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Voice Recognition Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Voice Recognition Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Voice Recognition Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Voice Recognition (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Alphabet

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Voice Recognition Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Alphabet Voice Recognition Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Apple

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Voice Recognition Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Apple Voice Recognition Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Harman

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Voice Recognition Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Harman Voice Recognition Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Inago

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Voice Recognition Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Inago Voice Recognition Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Lumenvox

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Voice Recognition Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Lumenvox Voice Recognition Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Microsoft

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Voice Recognition Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Microsoft Voice Recognition Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Nuance

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Voice Recognition Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Nuance Voice Recognition Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

