Wireline Services 2019 Global Market – Share, Segmentation, Applications, Technology and Forecast to 2024

Wireline Services Market 2019

Wireline Service is the routine maintenance of a wellbore with wireline tools or any other devices so that well completion operations can be further worked upon. The service uses a cabling technology that a wireline service provider in oil and gas exploration and production business provides. This cabling technology together with the tools perform functions like intervening, pipe recovery and reservoir evaluation, etc.

Scope of the Report:

Wireline Services is mainly used for three applications: Wireline Logging, Wireline Intervention and Wireline Completion. And Wireline Completion is the most widely used which takes up about 63.17% of the global market in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption region of Wireline Services in the world in the past few years. North America market took up about 26.50% the global market in 2016, while Europe was 20.31%, and MEA is followed with the share about 17.85%.

USA, UK, UAE and Norway are now the key developers of Wireline Services. And the high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas producers.

Schlumberger, Halliburton, Baker Hughes, Archer, Weatherford and COSL are the key suppliers in the global Wireline Services market. Top 3 took up about 60% of the global market in 2016.

The global Wireline Services market is valued at 8230 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 8510 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 0.6% between 2019 and 2024.

This report studies the Wireline Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Wireline Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Schlumberger

Halliburton

Baker Hughes

Weatherford

Superior Energy Services

Pioneer Energy Services

C&J Energy Services

Expro Group

Archer

COSL

Basic Energy Services

Oilserv

Wireline Engineering

SGS SA

CNPC/CPL

EQT/Qinterra

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Electric Line

Slick Line

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Wireline Logging

Wireline Intervention

Wireline Completion

