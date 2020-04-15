Airport E-gates Market Secret Factors Behind the Growth in New Research On Top Players 2025

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Airport E-gates Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its database.

Airport e-gates are installed for security purpose in order to avoid congestion at immigration counters and to ensure proper movement of passengers. E-gates check the identity of passengers and enable the security personnel to evaluate the behavior, gesture, and suspicion of the passenger. An e-gate system validates the identity of the passenger by using technologies such as iris scanning, face scanning, and fingerprint scanning. These technologies are used both at the arrival and departure gates of the airports in order to ensure validation and verification of passengers at the terminals. Airports across the globe are facing security concerns owing to the increase in number of passengers travelling abroad.

E-gates reduce the processing time required per passenger and also ease the security process. Passenger processing time ranges between the check-in to the boarding of the flight. Manual passenger processing system demands the passengers to arrive at the airports much in advance to the departure of the flights. Furthermore, manual methods are prone to human error, resulting in the bypassing of a potential threat. Prolonged check-in time results in congestion, leading passengers to spend a lot of time standing in queues. E-gate systems are used in order to avoid such congestion. The necessity to move passengers smoothly through airport checkpoints and the rise in security concerns demand an opportunity for new technological solutions.

Increased efficiency in passenger profiling is expected to be a key driving factor of the global airport e-gates market during the forecast period. Rise in terrorism threats in the aviation industry has resulted in spending a lot of time during security checking to ensure the safetyof the passenger. E-gates help in efficient profiling of the passengers in comparatively less time. They also help in enhancing the security at the border of the country. Air transport is the easiest way to cross country borders. However, this can lead to terrorist attack for cross border rivalry. Therefore, security pre-requisites at the airports are crucial. E-gate systems help in the impeccable verification of individuals, thereby eliminating the possibility of threats.

Lack of trained professionals for managing the e-gates is a major challenge faced by the airport e-gates market. Lack of standardization of biometrics solutions is also expected to hinder the growth of the market. E-gate systems are expensive as they incorporate various technologies required for the verification of individuals. The cost of e-gates is high due to consolidation of various technologies into one device. It is difficult for developing countries to invest in e-gate systems due to lack of funds.

The airport e-gates market can be segmented on the basis of types and applications. Based on type, the market can be classified into fully automated and semi-automated. On the basis of applications, the airport e-gates market can be categorized into validity and eligibility check, iris verification, fingerprint verification, data authentication, facial verification, chip data reading, and data verification.

North America is expected to witness high growth in the airport e-gates market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increase in investments in security systems by the airport authorities. In North America, the U.S. accounts for the maximum growth in the airport e-gates market due to the high-end technological advancements in the country; while Asia Pacific (APAC) is also expected to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period. Factors such as compliance regulation, security concerns, and increase in congestion at the airports contribute to the rise in adoption of e-gates. Furthermore, the e-gates market in developing regions, such as Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America are also expected to expand owing to the increase in security concerns at the airports.

Increased security through automation and improved speed through biometrics are the two primary advantages of airport e-gates. This has encouraged various companies to form technological advancements in the airport e-gates market. Some of the key players in the global airport e-gates market include Gemalto NV, NEC Corporation, Safran S.A., Atos SE, e-Gate solutions Ltd., Vision-Box, Automatic Systems, Ayonix Inc., DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH, IHS Markit Ltd., AOptics Technologies, Inc., and SITA Inc.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

