Algorithmic Trading 2019 Global Market – Challenges, Drivers, Outlook, Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2024

Algorithmic Trading Market 2019

Algorithmic trading is a method of executing a large order (too large to fill all at once) using automated pre-programmed trading instructions accounting for variables such as time, price, and volume to send small slices of the order (child orders) out to the market over time.

Scope of the Report:

Algorithmic Trading are mainly used in investment banks, pension funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, etc. And investment banks were the most widely used area which took up about 48% of the global total in 2016.

USA is the largest countries of Algorithmic Trading (trading service) in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 52% the global market in 2016, while Europe was about 40%.

USA, Germany, UK, France, Belgium, Canada, Japan, etc. are now the key developers of Algorithmic Trading. There are some vendors with poor quality products in China, but the Chinese market is still much smaller than the USA at present.

Top 10 took up more than 50% of the global market in 2016. Virtu Financial, KCG, DRW Trading, Optiver, IMC, Flow Traders, etc. which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world.

The global Algorithmic Trading market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

This report studies the Algorithmic Trading market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Algorithmic Trading market by product type and applications/end industries.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3777463-global-algorithmic-trading-market-2019-by-company-regions

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Virtu Financial

DRW Trading

Optiver

Tower Research Capital

Flow Traders

Hudson River Trading

Jump Trading

RSJ Algorithmic Trading

Spot Trading

Sun Trading

Tradebot Systems

IMC

Quantlab Financial

Teza Technologies

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Investment Banks

Funds

Personal Investors

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3777463-global-algorithmic-trading-market-2019-by-company-regions

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Algorithmic Trading Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Algorithmic Trading

1.2 Classification of Algorithmic Trading by Types

1.2.1 Global Algorithmic Trading Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Algorithmic Trading Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 On-Premise

1.2.4 Cloud-Based

1.3 Global Algorithmic Trading Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Algorithmic Trading Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Investment Banks

1.3.3 Funds

1.3.4 Personal Investors

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Algorithmic Trading Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Algorithmic Trading Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Algorithmic Trading Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Algorithmic Trading Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Algorithmic Trading Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Algorithmic Trading Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Algorithmic Trading Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Algorithmic Trading (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Virtu Financial

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Algorithmic Trading Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Virtu Financial Algorithmic Trading Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 DRW Trading

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Algorithmic Trading Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 DRW Trading Algorithmic Trading Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Optiver

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Algorithmic Trading Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Optiver Algorithmic Trading Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Tower Research Capital

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Algorithmic Trading Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Tower Research Capital Algorithmic Trading Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Flow Traders

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Algorithmic Trading Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Flow Traders Algorithmic Trading Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Hudson River Trading

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Algorithmic Trading Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Hudson River Trading Algorithmic Trading Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Jump Trading

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Algorithmic Trading Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Jump Trading Algorithmic Trading Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 RSJ Algorithmic Trading

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Algorithmic Trading Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 RSJ Algorithmic Trading Algorithmic Trading Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…..

CONTACT US:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.WiseGuyReports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)