Allergy Immunotherapies (Allergy Immunotherapy) Market Medical Care Growth, Supply Demand and Analysis By Types 2019-2024

Allergen immunotherapy, also known as desensitization or hypo-sensitization, is a medical treatment for some types of allergies. It is useful for environmental allergies, allergies to insect bites, and asthma. Its benefit for food allergies is unclear and thus not recommended. Immunotherapy involves exposing people to larger and larger amounts of allergen in an attempt to change the immune system’s response.

The primary therapeutic goals of allergy immunotherapy (AIT) include reducing symptoms, reducing symptomatic medication use, and improving allergyrelated quality of life. The evidence is strong that AIT achieves these goals and can alter the course of the disease, with benefits persisting in many patients for several years after treatment discontinuation.

The classification of Allergy Immunotherapy includes Subcutaneous Immunotherapy and Sublingual Immunotherapy. The proportion of Subcutaneous Immunotherapy in 2017 is about 55.1%, and the proportion of Sublingual Immunotherapy in 2016 is about 44.9%.

Allergy Immunotherapy are application in Allergic Rhinitis, Allergic Asthma and Other. The most of Allergy Immunotherapy is used in Allergic Rhinitis, and the market share of that is about 45.3 % in 2017.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 68.5% in 2017, Allergy is the most common chronic disease in Europe. Up to 20% of patients with allergies struggle daily with the fear of a possible asthma attack, anaphylactic shock, or even death from an allergic reaction. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 19.2% in 2017. Allergy Immunotherapy market in Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate due to high incidence of allergy people in the developing Asian countries like China & India.

Market competition is intense. ALK-Abello, Stallergenes Greer, Merck, Allergy Therapeutics, etc. are the leaders of the industry with the market share is about 76.6% in 2017.

According to this study, over the next five years the Allergy Immunotherapies (Allergy Immunotherapy) market will register a 9.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1890 million by 2024, from US$ 1070 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Allergy Immunotherapies (Allergy Immunotherapy) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Allergy Immunotherapies (Allergy Immunotherapy) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Allergy Immunotherapies (Allergy Immunotherapy) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Subcutaneous Immunotherapy

Sublingual Immunotherapy

Segmentation by application:

Allergic Rhinitis

Allergic Asthma

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

ALK-Abello

Stallergenes Greer

Merck

Allergy Therapeutics

HAL

WOLW Pharma

Holister Stier

Leti

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Allergy Immunotherapies (Allergy Immunotherapy) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Allergy Immunotherapies (Allergy Immunotherapy) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Allergy Immunotherapies (Allergy Immunotherapy) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Allergy Immunotherapies (Allergy Immunotherapy) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Allergy Immunotherapies (Allergy Immunotherapy) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Allergy Immunotherapies (Allergy Immunotherapy) by Players

Chapter Four: Allergy Immunotherapies (Allergy Immunotherapy) by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Global Allergy Immunotherapies (Allergy Immunotherapy) Market Forecast

Chapter Eleven: Key Players Analysis



