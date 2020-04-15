Animal Feed Ingredients Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Animal Feed Ingredients Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

A feed ingredient is a component part or constituent or any combination/mixture added to and comprising the feed. Feed ingredients might include grains, Wheat, added vitamins, Fishmeal, Others, and other nutritional and energy sources.

The aforementioned remarks show that the recent growth in soybean and maize demand has, to a large degree, been driven by increasing demand from the animal feed industry. The key beneficiaries of this demand uptick have been South America and the US, with other regions of the world standing on the consumption end of the value-chain. While Africa’s maize production has increased over the recent past, the continent remains a net importer of soybean products. This soybean and maize demand from animal feed industries is likely to prevail over the foreseeable future. Therefore, African farmers should consider increasing domestic soybean production in the coming seasons, as a way to substitute for the ever-growing imports of soybean products.

According to this study, over the next five years the Animal Feed Ingredients market will register a 3.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 360800 million by 2024, from US$ 290100 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Animal Feed Ingredients business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Animal Feed Ingredients market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Animal Feed Ingredients value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Corn

Soybean Meal

Wheat

Fishmeal

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Chickens

Pigs

Cattle

Fish

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Cargill

ADM

COFCO

Bunge

Louis Dreyfus

Wilmar International

Beidahuang Group

Ingredion Incorporated

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Animal Feed Ingredients consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Animal Feed Ingredients market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Animal Feed Ingredients manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Animal Feed Ingredients with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Animal Feed Ingredients submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

