Antivirus Software Market 2019 Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2024

Antivirus software detects, prevents, and removes malicious programs. It enables real-time scanning of the system memory, OS, and files using signature-based detection methods, heuristic detection methods, and rootkit detection tools to prevent computers from being infected with malware. With increased usage of the Internet, the risk of malware attacks is high. Though antivirus software cannot protect the system from every type of malware attack, it can prevent a significant level of intrusions with the help of real-time scanning.

Scope of the Report:

The production regions mainly focus on North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia. Symantec, McAfee, Trend Micro, Avast Software, ESET, Bitdefender, Fortinet, F-Secure, G DATA Software, Avira, Qihoo 360, Kaspersky, Panda Security, Quick Heal, Comodo, Microsoft, Rising, Cheetah Mobile, AhnLab are the leader providers all around world. In the past few years, the market of antivirus software has grown rapidly. The three biggest suppliers of Antivirus Software in China – Tencent, Qihoo 360, Rising, Cheetah Mobile are the local representation in recent years.

The global Antivirus Software market is valued at 3770 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 3500 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of -1.2% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Antivirus Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Antivirus Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Antivirus Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Symantec

McAfee

Trend Micro

Avast Software

ESET

Bitdefender

Fortinet

F-Secure

G DATA Software

Avira

Qihoo 360

Kaspersky

Tencent

Quick Heal

Comodo

Microsoft

Rising

Cheetah Mobile

AhnLab

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

PC

Phone & PAD

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Individual Users

Enterprise Users

Government Users

Other Users

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Antivirus Software Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Antivirus Software Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Antivirus Software Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Antivirus Software Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Antivirus Software Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Antivirus Software Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Antivirus Software Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Antivirus Software by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Antivirus Software Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Antivirus Software Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Antivirus Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

