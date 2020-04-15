Astragalus Root Extract Market Forecast Research Reports Offers Key Insights

Astragalus is the plant with the leguminosae family and is popular amongst the Chinese consumers for its immune system booster and disease fighter. Astragalus is used as dietary supplement for many problems such as diarrhea, fatigue, anorexia, heart diseases, hepatitis, fibromyalgia, and also as an adjunctive therapy for cancer. Astragalus is a herbaceous perennial which grows to a height between 25 and 40 centimeters. The harvest plants are traditionally harvested after four or five years, and the roots are collected desiring the springs or falls. The roots are high in medicinal functions are dried first and then sliced and distributed. The dried roots are yellow in color and have a sweet, moistening taste along with the fibrous texture. The root of the astragalus plant is used in soups, teas, extracts, or capsules. The astragalus roots consist of a series of cyclobutane triterpene glycoside denoted astragalosides.

Global Astragalus Root Extract Market: Drivers and Restraints

The major driving force for growth in the astragalus root extract is the very important vital energy. The root extract is also used to treat the immune deficiency and fatigue for healing the wounds, and improve the digestion and reduce endema caused by cardiac weakness.

Further, manufacturers are coming up with astragalus root extract products with claim free products such as vegan, gluten free, chemical free, and non-gmo. A recent study and research indicate that Astralagus may offer antioxidant support with a variety of ailments. The growing stress and the busy life schedule of the consumers are also one of the major factors for growth in astragalus root extract products. The adaptogenic herb helps in reducing stress and also the aging factors in individuals.

Another major driver, in the astragalus root extract market, is its popularity amongst the athletes. Astralagus has three potent constituents making it one of the leading super herbs. It contains saponins, flavonoids, and polysaccharides.

Astragalus are usually taken in combination with other herbal supplements. Astralagus, when used appropriately, are safe and do not have much side effects. However, the high doses of astragalus roots can suppress the immune system. Therefore, astragalus should be avoided while taking immune-suppressing drugs.

Global Astragalus Root Extract Market: Segmentation

The global astragalus root extract market is segmented by nature type into:

Conventional

Organic

The global astragalus root extract market is segmented by product form into:

Powder

Whole root

Liquid

The global astragalus root extract market is segmented by application into:

Food and beverages

Pharmaceutical

Personal care

Global Astragalus Root Extract Market: Segmentation Overview

The astragalus root extract market is segmented into product form, nature, and applications. The astragalus root extract market is sub segmented into an application, and these includes food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care products. Amongst all these applications, the pharmaceutical sector dominated and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The astragalus root extract tonic is premium product and is trending amongst the athletes who are looking out for more energy and vitality.

Global Astragalus Root Extract Market: Regional Outlook

Depending on geographic regions global Astragalus Root Extract market is segmented into seven broad regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan and Middle East Africa. APEJ region dominated the market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

Global Astragalus Root Extract Market: Prominent vendors

Some of the prominent players identified across the value chain of the global astragalus root extract market are Nutragreen Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Xi’An Sanwei Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Mountain Rose Herbs, and Z Natural Foods, LLC, amongst others. Few of the strategies adopted by the key players in the market are partnership and collaboration with other operators, expansion into the untapped market, and joint ventures with the organizations in emerging countries to gain the strong foothold in the market. To ensure product differentiation and to acquire a considerable share of the market, major vendors are adopting creative strategies and are constantly developing innovative products.

