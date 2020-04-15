Bag-in-Tube Packaging Market to Witness Incremental Dollar Opportunity of US$ 19,254.5 Thousand in the Next 10 Years

“Bag-in-Tube Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2027),” is the new report of Future Market Insights for the projected period of 10-years i.e. between 2017 and 2027. Global bag-in-tube market is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period. This growth is expected to be primarily driven by extending the shelf-life and increasing use of bag in tubes in wine business. According to this report the global bag-in-tube market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3,842.9 Thousand by 2017 end, and is forecast to be valued at US$ 19,254.5 Thousand by 2027 end. Sales revenue is expected to increase at a robust CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period. There is an increased opportunity of the development of the global bag-in-tube packaging market due to significant growth in Australia, New Zealand, and China wine market.

Global Bag-in-Tube Market: Opportunities

Demand for low-cost efficient packaging for high-end wine, vegetable oil and fruit juices in APEJ, Latin America & MEA. Growing domestic wine production, consumption & exports especially by Romania, Slovakia & Poland to pose a great opportunity for Eastern Europe bag-in-tube market. Chile, Argentina, Brazil markets are the focus target markets in the Latina America region.

Australia, New Zealand, and China to steer the APEJ bag-in-tube market’s growth due to their growing wine market. Demand for appealing and decorative wine packaging in Japan.

Global Bag-in-Tube Market: Forecast by End Use

The end use consists of wine, spirit, olive oil, fruit Juices and others (Dry fruits, Cashew Nuts, etc.). Among the end-use segments, the wine segment is estimated to be dominant in the global bag-in-tube market with a revenue share of 66.4% by 2017 end. Wine segment is expected to grow its market share by 370 BPS over forecasting period. The trend of replacing other wine packaging formats like bottles and bag-in-box is driving the growth. The growing penetration of bag-in-tube in new end use applications such as detergents, other high end vegetable oils, motor oil is apparent. The bag-in-tube others segment is expected to increase its market share during projected period.

Global Bag-in-Tube Market: Forecast by Capacity

This segment includes less than 1000 ml, 1000 to 2000 ml, 2001 to 3000 ml and more than 3000 ml. 1000 to 2000 ml segment to witness lucrative growth and gain of market share of rewarding 350 BPS over forecasting period. 2001 to 3000 ml segment to be the most attractive format by bag-in-tube capacity. Although, it is losing out some market share to other capacity formats, the segment is growing at a healthy CAGR.

Global Bag-in-Tube Market: Forecast by Material Type

EVOH barrier + PE and metallized PET film are two segments which are included in material type segment. Metallized PET bag-in-tube segment is expected to represent 62.3% of the overall global bag-in-tube market by 2027. EVOH + PE bag-in-tube segment is expected to gain market share by 430 BPS over forecasting period. EVOH + PE bag-in-tube bags are clear (transparent) and thinner compared to metallized PET bag-in-tube bags. Due to this the EVOH barrier + PE bag-in-tube is expected to grow its market share in overall global bag-in-tube market.

Global Bag-in-Tube Market: Forecast by Region

As many as seven regions have covered in this report such as North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, APAC, Japan and MEA. North America bag-in-tube market is expected to gain 310 BPS during the forecast period. The penetration of bag-in-tubes in high-end premium products such as wine, spirits, whiskey and fruit juices is continuously rising.

Global Bag-in-Tube Market: Key Players

The two top players operating in the global bag-in-tube market are Smurfit Kappa Group Plc and Industry-Bag.

