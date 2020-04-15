Bioanalytical Services Global Market 2019 Top Key Players – PPD, ICON, Algorithme, PRA, Syneos Health, Parexel, IQVIA and Forecast to 2024

Global Bioanalytical Services Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Bioanalytical Services Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 146 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

Bioanalytical Services provide clinical trial and other research support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device industries and also serve government institutions, foundations and universities.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Bioanalytical Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Bioanalytical Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Bioanalytical Services market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

PPD

ICON

Algorithme

PRA

Syneos Health

Parexel

IQVIA

Charles River – WIL Research

Covance

LGC

KCAS

BDS

AIT Bioscience

Frontage

WuXi AppTec

Aptuit

Envigo

Medpace

Merck Millipore Sigma

BASi

QPS

SGS

Nuvisan

Celerion

Simbec Orion

Alliance Pharma

Biopharma Services

Evotec

Eurofins

Concept Bioscience

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Type I

Type II

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pharmaceutical Industry

Biotechnology

Medical Device Industry

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Bioanalytical Services Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bioanalytical Services

1.2 Classification of Bioanalytical Services by Types

1.2.1 Global Bioanalytical Services Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Bioanalytical Services Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Type I

1.2.4 Type II

1.3 Global Bioanalytical Services Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Bioanalytical Services Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.3.3 Biotechnology

1.3.4 Medical Device Industry

1.4 Global Bioanalytical Services Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Bioanalytical Services Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Bioanalytical Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Bioanalytical Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Bioanalytical Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Bioanalytical Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Bioanalytical Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Bioanalytical Services (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 PPD

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Bioanalytical Services Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 PPD Bioanalytical Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 ICON

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Bioanalytical Services Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 ICON Bioanalytical Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Algorithme

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Bioanalytical Services Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Algorithme Bioanalytical Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 PRA

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Bioanalytical Services Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 PRA Bioanalytical Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Syneos Health

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Bioanalytical Services Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Syneos Health Bioanalytical Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Parexel

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Bioanalytical Services Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Parexel Bioanalytical Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 IQVIA

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Bioanalytical Services Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 IQVIA Bioanalytical Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

