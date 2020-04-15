Bioflavonoids Market Driven by Increasing Demand for Functional Foods

The global bioflavonoids market is gaining pace in response to the increasing demand for functional foods. Driven by a multitude of factors, the market is expected to progress considerably between 2017 and 2027. In a report, titled “Bioflavonoids Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2027,” Transparency Market Research (TMR) offers a holistic overview of the market. It aims at offering market intelligence for the companies operating therein. In addition to this, the report covers exhaustive information on prevailing dynamics in the global bioflavonoids market.

The rising demand from health conscious customers will offers attractive opportunities to the market. In addition to this, the global bioflavonoids market is expected to gain from the rising aging population and increasing preference of consumers for healthy food products. Against this backdrop, the impressive shelf life bioflavonoids will encourage their use among food and beverages manufacturers. TMR also expects the market to benefit from the advent of genetic engineering. With the demand for nutrition-based food scaling higher especially among younger generation, the market can expert spurt of growth opportunities in the coming years. Overall, preference towards a healthier lifestyle will create growth opportunities for the global bioflavonoids market over the course of the forecast period.

However, it may have to tackle lack of awareness, especially among underdeveloped countries. Because these countries exhibit huge untapped potential, it is important for the market players to mitigate the aforementioned concern to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities. Additionally, bioflavonoids growth in microorganism requires certain specific conditions, which involves a significant financial investment and immense precision. Non-availability of these factors can restrain the market’s growth in certain regions.

Regionally, the global bioflavonoids market covers Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Japan, and North America. The rising prevalence of lifestyle disorders is likely to boost the bioflavonoids market in North America. Furthermore, the rising demand for anti-oxidant products is likely to tip scales in favor of the regional market. As per TMR, Chile in Latin America will exhibit high demand for bioflavonoids. The paradigm shift from junk food to more nutritious options will pave way for the market’s growth in the coming years. Other than this, the emerging economies will offer lucrative prospects of growth to the bioflavonoid market. Rising awareness among consumers and the increasing consumption of more nutrition-based foods will create an environment conducive to the market’s growth in developing countries.

Some of the leading companies operating in the global bioflavonoids market are Aquapharm Bio-Discovery Limited, Foodchem International Corporation, Meherrin Agricultural & Chemical Company, International Flavors and Fragrances, Pharmachem Laboratories Inc, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Indofine Chemical Company, Inc, Cayman Chemical Company, Changsha Organic Herb Inc., Frontier Natural Products Co-op, Toroma Organics Ltd, SV Agrofood, Kemin Industries, Inc., Extrasynthese, Sigma-Aldrich Corp., and Organic Herb Inc.