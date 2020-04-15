Building Materials Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2024

Building Materials Market 2019

Building materials in this report covered the PVC pipes and fittings, PPR pipes and fittings, PE pipes and fittings, fabrication, ducts systems for infrastructure, valves and pumps and electrical conduits PVC systems.

Scope of the Report:

At present, Hepworth, National Plastic Industry, Hira Industries, Florance Plastic Industries, Polyfab Plastic Industry, MPI, Union Pipes Industry, ANABEEB, Borouge and ACO Group are the UAE leading suppliers of the building materials, and top ten of them shared about 45% of the UAE total production in 2015.

In the globe, developing countries support the industrial growth, so it will lead the increase of building materials demand. The development of high strength high model building materials’ applications, e.g. asbestos substitution, will be the industry’s biggest opportunities in the future.

The worldwide market for Building Materials is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Building Materials in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Hepworth

National Plastic Industry

Hira Industries

Florance Plastic Industries

Polyfab Plastic Industry

MPI

Union Pipes Industry

ANABEEB

Borouge

ACO Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

PVC Pipes and Fittings

PPR Pipes and Fittings

PE Pipes and Fittings

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Drainage/Sewage

Drinking Water

Other

