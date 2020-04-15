Calibration Management Software Market Size, Share, Report, Analysis, Trends & Forecast to 2024

This report studies the Calibration Management Software market. Using software for calibration management enables faster, easier and more accurate analysis of calibration records and identifying historical trends.

Scope of the Report:

Calibration Management Software is mainly used for two applications: SEMs, Large Business, Others. And SEMs is the most widely used type which takes up about 54.95% of the global total in 2016.

USA, Germany, Canada, UK and Japan are now the key developers of Calibration Management Software. There are some vendors with poor quality products, but the Chinese market is still controlled by the abroad vendors. And the high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas producers.

The global Calibration Management Software market is valued at 260 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 350 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Calibration Management Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Calibration Management Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Calibration Management Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

CyberMetrics Corporation

Fluke Calibration

Beamex

PQ Systems

Prime Technologies

CompuCal Calibration Solutions

Quality Software Concepts

Ape Software

Isolocity

QUBYX

Quality America

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Installed

Cloud based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

SMEs

Large Business

Others

