Childcare Software Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Demand and Estimates
Childcare Software, also called child care management software, is a type of technology that used for all kinds of child care centers, homes, associations to save child care time, make the work and life easier.
Scope of the Report:
Childcare software is mainly used for two applications: Nursery School/Preschool, family, child training centers, etc. Nursery School/Preschool is the most application of childcare software. And childcare software can be segmented into three main types by platforms, such as Cloud-based type, Installed-PC type, Installed-mobile type. Cloud-based type and Installed-mobile type are the most-fast-growing market.
Personalized Software, Inc., SofterWare, Inc., Childcare Sage, Kindertales, Procare Software, LLC, Ladder Software, Hi Mama Inc., KigaRoo, Jackrabbit Technologies and R&I Software Solutions are the key suppliers in the global Childcare Software market. Top 10 took up about 50% of the global market in 2016. Key providers, such as Chenlong, Yikang, Beiying Network, took up less than 30% of the Chinese market. Personalized Software, Inc., SofterWare, Inc., Childcare Sage, Kindertales, Procare Software, which have leading technology and market position, are key suppliers around the world.
The global Childcare Software market is valued at 390 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 570 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Childcare Software.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Childcare Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Childcare Software market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
SofterWare
Ladder Software
Procare Software
Hi Mama
Jackrabbit Technologies
Ledger Software
Kindertales
Personalized Software
Childcare Sage
SmartCare
INursery.net Limited
Connect Software Solutions
Astec Solutions
Konverv
EntLogics Technologies
R&I Software Solutions
KigaRoo
AVI.DAT
Ogust
Chenlong
Yikang
Beiying Network
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Cloud Based
Installed-PC
Installed-Mobile
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Nursery School
Family
Others
