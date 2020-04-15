Compact Loaders Market 2017-2027 : Caterpillar Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Yanmar Holding Co. Ltd., Volvo Construction Equipment

Significant growth in the construction and agriculture sectors across the world is contributing towards the GDP of countries. In addition, as new construction projects are announced, tremendous opportunities await the manufacturers of compact loaders as these equipment are largely used in the construction sector. Also, the trend towards mechanisation is also contributing to the growth of the compact loaders market. Growing mechanisation can been seen in the rural and semi-urban areas, where even for small scale construction projects, consumers are preferring compact loaders for earth digging or levelling and other related work.

The global compact loaders market is estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 9,600 Mn in the year 2017 and is projected to reach a value of about US$ 13,300 Mn in the year 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.3% during the period of assessment. In terms of volume, the global compact loaders market is estimated to be pegged at 195,781 units in the year 2017 and is projected to reach 256,887 units in the year 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.8% during the assessment period.

Increasing construction projects in North America likely to boost revenue growth of the compact loaders market

In the U.S., there is a major need to upgrade the existing infrastructure, especially road infrastructure. As per the estimates by the U.S. government, one out of nine U.S. road bridges are in need of urgent repair, 30% of major roads are in poor condition and 42% of major urban highways are congested. In the 2013 U.S budget, in a major move to upgrade the road transport sector, a Surface Transport Reauthorization Bill, worth US$ 476 Bn for a period of six years was earmarked. Such type of investments will include construction of bridges, highways and mass transit construction projects till the year 2018. Also, during this six year period, the bill also includes reconstruction of roads, dams, buildings and bridges. Such massive investment in the construction sector in the United States is likely to stimulate the construction sector in the country, which in turn is likely to boost the demand for compact loaders in the global market.

Growing urbanisation in the APEJ region is expected to fuel construction activity, which in turn is likely to boost the market for compact loaders

Due to the rapidly increasing rate of urbanisation in the APEJ region, there is a huge need for commercial and residential construction projects, along with a need to meet the growing demand for providing adequate infrastructure in cities. This situation leads to a high investment in the infrastructure sector, which is one of the major drivers for the growth of the compact loaders market. As per industry estimates, around US$ 750 Bn to US$ 850 Bn is invested in infrastructure projects worldwide each year, and a major portion of this investment 70% to be precise is pumped in emerging economies. In the APEJ region, India is an emerging nation where there is a tremendous scope for infrastructure development. To underscore this fact, the investment in infrastructure in India was expected to increase to US$ 1 trillion during its 12th plan which runs from 2012 till 2017. Increasing investments in infrastructure projects in the region is likely to benefit the growth of the compact loaders market in the APEJ region.

Global compact loaders market forecast by application

The construction sector segment in the application category of the global compact loaders market is estimated to be valued at US$ 4,142 Mn in the year 2017 and is projected to reach a value of US$ 6,145 Mn by the end of the year 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.0% during the period of assessment. In terms of volume, the construction sector segment is estimated to be pegged at 84,688 units in the year 2017 and is projected to reach a figure of 119,261 units in the year 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.5% during the period of assessment.

