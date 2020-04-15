Construction Project Management Software Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation and Forecast By 2024
Construction project management involves the planning, coordination, and control over the various tasks involved in construction projects. This could include different types of construction projects, like agricultural, residential, commercial, institutional, industrial, heavy civil, and environmental.
Scope of the Report:
Construction project management software is mainly used for four applications: General Contractors, Building Owners, Independent Construction Managers, Sub-Contractors. And General Contractors and Building Owners are the most application which takes up about 54.95% of the global total in 2016. Construction project management software can be classified into three types by platforms: installed-PC, installed-mobile and cloud (web, SaaS) based. The installed-PC is still the most type while installed-mobile and cloud (web, SaaS) based type is growing faster.
Aconex Ltd, Procore, Sage, Buildertrend, e-Builder, Oracle, Odoo S.A, Microsoft, GLODON and Jiansoft, etc. are the key suppliers in the global Construction project management software market. Top 10 took up about 52% of the global market in 2016. The top ten, which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world.
The global Construction Project Management Software market is valued at 1030 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1620 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Construction Project Management Software.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Construction Project Management Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Construction Project Management Software market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Aconex Ltd
Procore
Oracle
Viewpoint, Inc
Odoo S.A
Buildertrend
CMiC
Sage
Co-construct
Jiansoft
e-Builder
Yonyou
MyCollab
Jonas
Jinshisoft
Microsoft
Fieldwire
GLODON
RedTeam
eSUB
Other
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Installed-PC Software
Installed-Mobile Software
Cloud-based Software
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
General contractors
Building owners
Independent construction managers
Sub-contractors
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Construction Project Management Software Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Construction Project Management Software Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Construction Project Management Software Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Construction Project Management Software Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Construction Project Management Software Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Construction Project Management Software Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Construction Project Management Software Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Construction Project Management Software by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Construction Project Management Software Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Construction Project Management Software Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Construction Project Management Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
