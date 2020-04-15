Data Center Interconnect Market 2019 World Technology,Development,Trends and Opportunities Market Research Report to 2023
Data Center Interconnect Industry 2019
Description:-
This report analyzes the global data center interconnect market by type (service, software, and product), by application (workload & data mobility, real time disaster recovery & business continuity), by end user (enterprise, CSPs, ICPs, and government); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The global data center interconnect market is expected to reach USD 6.5 billion by the end of 2023, at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period 2017-2023.
The major players in global data center interconnect market include:
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)
• Ciena Corporation (US)
• ADVA Optical Networking SE (Germany)
• Nokia Corporation (Finland)
• Juniper Networks, Inc. (US)
• Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)
• Extreme Networks, Inc. (US)
• Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan)
• Infinera Corporation (US)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
U.K.
France
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
On the basis of type, the global data center interconnect market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Service
• Software
• Product
On the basis of application, the global data center interconnect market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Workload & Data Mobility
• Real Time Disaster Recovery
• Business Continuity
On the basis of end user, the global data center interconnect market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Enterprise
• CSPs
• ICPs
• Government
……
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
1 Market Introduction
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Scope Of Study
1.2.1 Research Objective
1.2.2 Assumptions
1.2.3 Limitations
1.3 Market Structure
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Network Tools Software
2.2 Primary Research
2.3 Secondary Research
2.4 Forecast Model
2.4.1 Market Data Collection, Analysis & Forecast
2.4.2 Market Size Estimation
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Drivers
3.3 Market Challenges
3.4 Market Opportunities
3.5 Market Restraints
4 Executive Summary
- Market Factor Analysis
5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Supply Chain Analysis
6 Data Center Interconnect Software Market, By Segments
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Market Statistics
6.2.1 By Type
6.2.1.1 Service
6.2.1.2 Software
6.2.1.3 Hardware
6.2.2 By Application
6.2.2.1 Workload & Data Storage Mobility
6.2.1.2 Real-Time Disaster Recovery And Business Continuity
6.2.1.3 Shared Data And Resources/Server High-Availability Clusters
6.2.3 By End User
6.2.3.1 Enterprise
6.2.3.2 Csps
6.2.3.3 Cnps/Icps
6.2.3.4 Government
6.2.3.5 Others
6.2.3 By Geography
6.2.3.1 North America
6.2.3.2 Europe
6.2.3.3 Asia-Pacific
6.2.3.4 Rest Of The World
Continued……
