Data Center Interconnect Market 2019 World Technology,Development,Trends and Opportunities Market Research Report to 2023

Data Center Interconnect Industry 2019

Description:-

This report analyzes the global data center interconnect market by type (service, software, and product), by application (workload & data mobility, real time disaster recovery & business continuity), by end user (enterprise, CSPs, ICPs, and government); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global data center interconnect market is expected to reach USD 6.5 billion by the end of 2023, at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

The major players in global data center interconnect market include:

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

• Ciena Corporation (US)

• ADVA Optical Networking SE (Germany)

• Nokia Corporation (Finland)

• Juniper Networks, Inc. (US)

• Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

• Extreme Networks, Inc. (US)

• Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan)

• Infinera Corporation (US)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

On the basis of type, the global data center interconnect market has been categorized into the following segments:

Service

• Software

• Product

On the basis of application, the global data center interconnect market has been categorized into the following segments:

Workload & Data Mobility

• Real Time Disaster Recovery

• Business Continuity

On the basis of end user, the global data center interconnect market has been categorized into the following segments:

Enterprise

• CSPs

• ICPs

• Government

……

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope Of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Network Tools Software

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

2.4.1 Market Data Collection, Analysis & Forecast

2.4.2 Market Size Estimation

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Challenges

3.4 Market Opportunities

3.5 Market Restraints

4 Executive Summary

Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Supply Chain Analysis

6 Data Center Interconnect Software Market, By Segments

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Statistics

6.2.1 By Type

6.2.1.1 Service

6.2.1.2 Software

6.2.1.3 Hardware

6.2.2 By Application

6.2.2.1 Workload & Data Storage Mobility

6.2.1.2 Real-Time Disaster Recovery And Business Continuity

6.2.1.3 Shared Data And Resources/Server High-Availability Clusters

6.2.3 By End User

6.2.3.1 Enterprise

6.2.3.2 Csps

6.2.3.3 Cnps/Icps

6.2.3.4 Government

6.2.3.5 Others

6.2.3 By Geography

6.2.3.1 North America

6.2.3.2 Europe

6.2.3.3 Asia-Pacific

6.2.3.4 Rest Of The World

Continued……

