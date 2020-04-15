Data Colocation Market Analysis, Strategic Assessment, Trend Outlook and Bussiness Opportunities 2019-2023

Data Colocation Industry 2019

Description:-

This report analyzes the global data colocation market by service type (small scale, large scale), by components (network hardware, server & storage, cooling units), by end users (banking, IT, healthcare, government); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global data colocation market was valued at USD 26 Billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 51 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period.

The major players in global data colocation market include:

Equinix, Inc. (U.S.)

• SunGard availability services (U.S.)

• CenturyLink, Inc. (U.S.)

• CoreSite Realty Corporation (U.S.)

• Global Switch Corporation (UK)

• KDDI Telehouse Corporation (Japan)

• Verizon Communication, Inc. (U.S.)

• Interxion Holding NV (Netherlands, Europe)

• DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc. (U.S.)

• American Telephone & Telegraph, Inc. (U.S.)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

On the basis of service type, the global data colocation market has been categorized into the following segments:

Small Scale

• Large Scale

On the basis of components, the global data colocation market has been categorized into the following segments:

Network Hardware

• Server & Storage

• Cooling Units

On the basis of end users, the global data colocation market has been categorized into the following segments:

Banking

• IT

• Healthcare

• Government

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope Of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Network Solution

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

2.4.1 Market Data Collection, Analysis & Forecast

2.4.2 Market Size Estimation

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Challenges

3.4 Market Opportunities

3.5 Market Restraints

4 Executive Summary

Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Supply Chain Analysis

6 Global Data Colocation Market, By Segments

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Statistics

6.2.1 By Service Type

6.2.1.1 Small Scale

6.2.1.2 Large Scale

6.2.2 By Components

6.2.2.1 Network Hardware

6.2.2.2 Server & Storage

6.2.2.3 Cooling Units

6.2.2.4 Others

6.2.1 By End Users

6.2.2.1 Banking & Insurance

6.2.2.2 It & Telecom

6.2.2.3 Healthcare

6.2.2.4 Government

6.2.2.5 Energy

6.2.2.6 Others

6.2.4 By Geography

6.2.4.1 North America

6.2.4.2 Europe

6.2.4.3 Asia-Pacific

6.2.4.4 Rest Of The World

Continued……

