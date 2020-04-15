Digital Scent Technology Market is driven by Rise in the Need for Developing E-nose Technology

Digital scent technology refers to the online communication using the human nose. It is a crucial application for e-nose. Digital scent technology enables the transmission of odor over the internet. The technology works with the help of olfactometers and electronic noses. In an attempt to further enhance the virtual reality experience and the growing area of virtual reality from entertainment to e-commerce applications is paving the way for a rise in the need for developing this e-nose technology. Digital scent technology provides the user with the benefit of getting to smell the product before buying it online. For instance, a California-based company, Digiscents Inc. has created a small device called the iSmell, which has its own driver and can be connected through a personal computer via serial ports.

The expansion of the digital scents market is augmented by developments in virtual reality. Virtual reality enhances the features of the computers by introducing new concepts such as digi smell, which is a combination of hardware and software. The hardware part produces the smell and the software part helps in generating specific signals for specific smells. Digital scent technology works by coding aromas, which are then downloaded in computers as audible sounds. This technology also enables the user to produce and modify their personal fragrances.

High cost of electronic nose and delays between successive smell tastes are some restraints faced by the global digital scent technology market. For instance, digital scent technology used in the field of defense and clinical diagnosis is comparatively expensive, and therefore, it acts as a barrier for further expansion of the market. Unpredictability of air flow is another major factor that hinders the transmission of digitalized smell, and thus restricts its usage.

Request a PDF Brochure With Future [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=27245

The global digital scent technology market can be segmented into type, applications, end-user industry, and geography. In terms of type, the market can be segmented into, scent synthesizer, and E-nose. Electronic nose or E-nose is a device that analyses the chemical content of a specific odor and identifies it. Scent synthesizer is a computer peripheral device which is connected to a USB port or serial port through which smell is emitted whenever a user visits the concerned website or opens his/her email account. In terms of type, the electronic nose market segment is expected to hold substantial share of the market due to its extensive usage in the defense and healthcare sectors.