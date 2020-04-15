DNA Data Storage Market Size (Value & Volume), Future Potential Of Industry 2025

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “DNA Data Storage Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its database.

DNA data storage is a process of decoding and encoding DNA related information from synthesized strands of DNA. DNA includes genetic outlines for living organisms and cells.The binary digital are represents as DNA, each single binary bit converted into A, C, G, and T letters from 1 to0 numbers. Binary digits are described as an electronic technology, which generates, processes, and stores data in terms of two state, positive and negative. Positive digits are represented as 1 and negative digits as 0. Letters A, C, G, and T represent the four primary compounds present in DNA: adenine, cytosine, guanine, and thymine, respectively. DNA storage systems are more compact as compared to magnetic tape or hard drive storage system. DNA data storage system also offerlong life, as long as the DNA is placed in cold, dark and dry conditions, all these features make the DNA data storage system more effective and popular.

Enactment of storing ability structure has also improved the configuration of companies to a great level, the DNA data storage offers flexibility on the modification of data storage use. Furthermore, the DNA data storage has great influenceupon the enhancement and expansion of storage volume. The usage of DNA data storage offers many benefits to organizations. In the past, organizations invested heavily on enhancing data storage capacity.They were paying extra charges to store data for a longer period. The companies offering DNA data storage technology have come up with an advanced feature, which increases the storage capacity for a longertime. This is expected to decrease the cost earlier incurred for enhancing the capacity of the devices. Primarily, the market is driven by huge growth in the volume of the data, leading to increase in demand for DNA data storage. However, DNA data storage only covenants with storage capacity for keeping the data with scalable resolution for disaster and breakup regaining. Companies are dependent on the storage structure for hoarding their data. Number of companies adopting DNA data storage is increasing, thereby leading to the expansion of the DNA data storage market.

The DNA data storage market can be segmented based on component, deployment, application, technology, end-user, and geography. In terms of component, the market can be classified into hardware, software, and services. Based on deployment, the DNA data storage market can be divided into cloud and on-premise segments. Cloud deployment can be further segmented into public, private, and hybrid. In terms of application, the DNA data storage market can be segmented into biomarkers and cancer, personalized medicine, diagnostics, reproductive health, and other applications (forensics, etc.).Based on technology, the DNA data storage market can be categorized into sequencing by synthesis, ion semiconductor sequencing, chain termination sequencing, sequencing by ligation, and nanopore sequencing. In terms of end-user, the DNA data storage market can be segmented into pharmaceutical companies, hospitals & clinics, academic and government research institutes, and biotechnology companies.

Based on geography, theDNA data storagemarket can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East &Africa, and Latin America .The market in Europe and in North America is expected to expand at a rapid pace, owing to the increase in awareness regarding DNA data storage system.

Key players operating in the DNA data storage market include Illumina, Inc (San Francisco), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc (U.S), Siemens AG (Munich, Germany), Microsoft (U.S),Beckman Coulter (Fullerton, CA), 454 Life Sciences Corporation (Roche Holding AG), Agilent Technologies, Inc (U.S), SOSV LLC (New Jersey),Gatc Biotech AG (Germany), and Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg).

