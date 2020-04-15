Dust Suppressant Market to Penetrate Untapped Regions During 2018 – 2028

Dust Suppressant Market: Introduction

Dust suppressant chemicals are used to control dust in places such as roads, the cement industry and the mining industry. They can range from water to palliative materials including saline solutions based on magnesium chloride (MgCl2), calcium chloride (CaCl2) and sodium chloride (NaCl). Also, asphalt emulsions and lignin, as well as plant oils and natural clays may also be used as dust suppressant materials. Chloride-based dust suppressants are the most commonly used dust controllers; however, water is also commonly used as a dust suppressant. Water is used as a temporary dust suppressant on roads and building construction sites as well as gravel pits and quarries. However, water must be applied regularly to maintain adequate moisture as it is moisture that binds fine particles to prevent dust. Other than water, the two commonly used dust suppressants are magnesium chloride and calcium chloride, which are hygroscopic in nature. Dust suppressant materials are generally hygroscopic, which absorb moisture from air and allow small dust particles to combine and increase in size, making them less prone to become airborne.

The dust suppressant is generally added to water and sprayed through a sprinkler. Dust suppressants aid in controlling dust at the time of loading, unloading, transferring and belt conveying, stack-out, crushing, reclaiming and other critical operations at locations. Dust suppressants increase the surface area of the water droplet, enabling it to cover more area, thereby preventing dust to become airborne. They also carry an ionic charge that aids to attract dust molecules as well as repel water droplets, facilitating a better spread to the sprayed water to cover more area.

Dust Suppressant Market: Dynamics

The global dust suppressant market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. Increasing awareness related to dust suppressant chemicals in manufacturing and mining industries as well as growth in investments in civil infrastructure are some of the crucial aspects influencing the global dust suppressant market positively. Dust can raise numerous challenges such as harmful effects on health. Apart from health, cross-contamination and dust reclamation are the other challenges boosting the demand for dust suppressants in various industries. As dust suppressants are crucial to industries such as cement, construction and mining, the growth of these end-use industries is expected to drive the growth of the dust suppressant market.

However, dust suppressant operations are labour-oriented tasks and a shortage of skilled labour and low awareness among the general population are anticipated to restrain the growth of the global dust suppressant market. Despite these challenges, the current trend to use new and better technologies for superior results is expected to surge the demand for global dust suppressants over the forecast period.

Dust Suppressant Market: Segmentation

Based on nature, the dust suppressant market has been segmented as: Dry Type Dust Suppressant Wet Type Dust Suppressant

Based on type, the dust suppressant market has been segmented as: Polymer Emulsions Hygroscopic Salts Others

Based on end use, the dust suppressant market has been segmented as: Mining Construction Chemicals and pharmaceutical Metal Extraction Industrial Materials Rock Production Others



Dust Suppressant Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific holds a significant share in the global dust suppressant market, owing to the presence of manufacturing sector in the region. The market for dust suppressants in Asia Pacific is expected to register higher consumption, owing to the higher demand form mining and metallurgical industries. Investments in the construction industry in Asia Pacific are also expected to boost the dust suppressant market over the forecast period. Europe, North America is the Asia Pacific is expected to hold more than half of the market share of the global dust suppressant market. MEA is projected to exhibit high growth in the dust suppressant market, owing to the substantial growth in the construction sector in the region. The rest of the world is estimated to account for a relatively small share of the dust suppressant market.

Dust Suppressant Market: Market Participants

