Earphone and Headphone Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2027

XploreMR offers a 10-year forecast of the global earphone and headphone market in a report titled “Earphone and Headphone Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017 – 2027.” This study demonstrates the market dynamics and trends globally across the seven regions of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan and MEA which are likely to influence the current nature and future status of the global earphone and headphone market over the forecast period.

Report Description

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the earphone and headphone market and offers insights on the various factors boosting the popularity of earphones and headphones in various verticals. The report includes an extensive analysis of key industry drivers, restraints, market trends and market structure. The market study provides a comprehensive assessment of key stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business.

The report starts with an overview of the earphone and headphone market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes an analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply, demand and economy side, which are influencing the global earphone and headphone market. The earphone and headphone market is classified on the basis of product type, price, distribution channel and application. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into wired and wireless earphone and headphone respectively. On the basis of price, both wired and wireless segments are separately categorised into premium price, mid-price and low price segments. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into multi-brand store, single brand store and online store. In these, the multi-brand segment is further sub-segmented into independent store and organised store. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into personal, corporate, media and entertainment, sports and gaming applications.

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis of the earphone and headphone market across the different regions. The report provides a detailed analysis covering key trends and absolute dollar opportunity. The next section presents a detailed analysis of the earphone and headphone market across various countries across the different assessed regions. It provides a market outlook for 2017 – 2027 and sets the forecast within the context of the earphone and headphone market, including latest technological developments as well as offerings in the global market. The study discusses key trends within countries contributing to the growth of the global market, as well as analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing this market in each region.

This report evaluate the present scenario and future growth prospects of the earphone and headphone market across various regions globally for the period 2017 –2027. We have considered 2016 as the base year and provide data for the trailing 12 months. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we have started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the earphone and headphone market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types of analyses based on the technology trends. In addition, given the ever-fluctuating nature of the global economy, we have not only conducted the forecasts in terms of CAGR, but have also analysed the market on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the market. As previously highlighted, the global earphone and headphone market is split into a number of segments. All segments are analysed in terms of basis point share to understand individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important to identify various key trends of the global earphone and headphone market.

In the final section of the report, we include a competitive landscape to provide clients with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers in the value chain, presence in the global earphone and headphone market and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the earphone and headphone supply chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included within the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the earphone and headphone market.

Key Segments

By Product Type Wired Earphone and Headphone Wireless Earphone and Headphone

By Price Wired Earphone and Headphone Premium price Mid-price Low price Wireless Earphone and Headphone Premium price Mid-price Low price

By Distribution Channel Multi-brand store IS OS Single brand store Online store

By Application Personal Corporate Media & Entertainment Sports Gaming



Key Regions

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Argentina Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

APEJ China India Indonesia Rest of APEJ South Korea

Japan

Western Europe France Germany Italy Rest of Western Europe U.K.

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa GCC North Africa Rest of MEA South Africa



