Feminine Hygiene Products Market: Extensive Product Marketing and Advertising Boosts Progress in the Market

The Asia Pacific feminine hygiene products depicts the presence of a highly fragmented and competitive vendor landscape, says Transparency Market Research on the basis of a recently published report. Such a fragmented scenario mainly exists owing to the presence of innumerable players in the market. With several players projected to enter the market in future on a regular basis, the competitive intensity is expected to witness a steep growth curve. Such an intense competition is also expected to be a result of numerous strategies adopted by chief companies operating in the Asia Pacific female hygiene products market. Enhancing product portfolios, giving rise to product differentiation, and regulating the gap between demand and supply are three such main schemes implemented by businesses present in this market.

Procter & Gamble, Diva Cup, Lil-lets UK Limited, Kimberley – Clark Corporation, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA, Johnson & Johnson, Unicharm Corporation, Ontex, Sanofi, and Egdewell Personal Care, are key players operating in the Asia Pacific feminine hygiene products market. Leading manufacturers are focusing on expanding their regional presence in emerging geographies such as Latin America and the Middle East and Africa by collaborating with the distributers and promotion through social media.

According to experts from Transparency Market Research, the Asia Pacific female hygiene products market had gained revenue worth US$12,733.7 mn in 2014, which is further expected to grow up to US$20,414.2 mn by the end of 2020. This growth is projected to occur at a spectacular CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period from 2014 to 2020.

With extensively changing lifestyles, a fast paced routine makes it difficult for females to manage their feminine hygiene scenarios, especially during menstruation times. Thus, it becomes of paramount important that they utilize adequate number of products in order to maintain a healthy lifestyle, consequently boosting the Asia Pacific female hygiene products market. Many manufacturers are investing a lot in advertising and marketing campaigns to attract a large consumer base.

This too has increased the pace by which the Asia Pacific feminine hygiene products market is growing. Moreover, a rising awareness among the fairer sex to maintain a hygienic lifestyle, especially in urbanized areas and developed regions too has caused the market to expand rapidly in recent times. Introduction of highly innovative and high quality products to create a good brand image among the minds of consumers also has spurred growth in the Asia Pacific feminine hygiene market.