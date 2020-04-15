Flat Steel Market: Trends, Opportunities, Growth, Revenue, Industry Overview, Manufacturers, Regions, Application by 2019-2025

Flat steel is referred as the sheet, coils or other flat-rolled steel product. Growth of construction, & infrastructure sector ultimately drive the flat steel market. Additionally the growing need of light weight automobiles on a global level is expected to increase the flat steel market both by value and volume. In developed countries, flat steel products are largely used in automobile sector. However, volatile the prices of raw materials are, it is expected to remain a key challenge for industry participants.Plates accounted for the market share of 36.8%, in terms of volume, in 2017.

The global Flat Steel market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Flat Steel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Flat Steel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

United Steel

Nippon

Essar

Tata

Hyundai

POSCO

SSAB

Arcelor Mittal

Voestalpine

ThyssenKrupp

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Sheets & Strips

Plates

Segment by Application

Building & Infrastructure

Automotive & Other Transport

Mechanical Equipment

Others

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Flat Steel Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global Flat Steel Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter Three: Global Flat Steel Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter Four: Global Flat Steel Consumption by Regions

Chapter Five: Global Flat Steel Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter Six: Global Flat Steel Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Flat Steel Business

Chapter Eight: Flat Steel Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global Flat Steel Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source

