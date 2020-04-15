Gentian Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future

Gentian Market: Introduction:

Gentian is an herb of high pastures mostly found in high range areas of Alps and Himalayas. Gentian is basically a flowering plant belonging to the gentian family i.e the tribe Gentianeae. Gentians are notable for their mostly large, trumpet-shaped flowers which are often of an intense blue in color. Some of the Gentian species are also found in northwestern Africa, eastern Australia, and New Zealand. The Gentian root takes 7 to 10 growing seasons to mature. And its roots have large-scale application in many industries.

Gentian Market: Segmentation:

The Gentian market is mainly segmented into a source, form, end users and distribution channel.

On the basis of source, Gentian market can be segmented into organic and conventional sources. Since it is being used as a prime ingredient for beverage and pharmaceutical industry, Gentian’s organic source especially its extract accounts for slightly higher value share as compared to its conventional source.

On the basis of source, Gentian market can be segmented into powder, liquid and capsule form. Among these forms, Gentian in liquid and capsule form are being anticipated to have higher volume sales due to its large scale application in pharmaceutical industry.

On the basis of application, Gentian market can be segmented into a Pharmaceutical industry, food and beverages industry and cosmetics industry. There are many medical benefits associated with Gentian roots as well as its extracts. Owing to its highly valued benefits, the Pharmaceutical industry is being anticipated to higher volume share as compared to other end users.

On the basis of distribution, Gentian market can be segmented into direct and indirect. The Indirect segment can further be sub-segmented into Modern Trade, Specialty Store, Medical Store, and E-Retailers. Due to the easy availability of product facilitated in Modern and Medical Store, this kind of stores has the higher share in terms of volume and value sales. Due to rising internet penetration in the recent past globally, distribution through E- Retailers are expected to surge the market.

Gentian Market: Regional Outlook:

The global Gentian market has been segmented into seven key regions including North America and Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. The Gentian herb has been used in European herbal medicine throughout the 2200 years since its discovery. On the other hand, Europe has higher value share in global Liqueur market. And most of the Liqueur products are made of Gentian or Gentian roots. For instance, French Liqueur Suze is made of Gentian. Moreover, it is the prime ingredient for Italian liqueur Aperol. Owing to its large-scale application in Pharmaceutical and alcoholic beverages industries, the European market is being anticipated to have higher value share in global Gentian market. Countries like India where the manufacture of Ayurveda medicines are being practiced in large scale, Asia – Pacific region can be tagged as the emerging market for Gentian production and application.

Gentian Market: Demand Driver:

Gentian Market has its valuable application in pharmaceutical, food, beverages and cosmetics industry. In Pharmaceutical industry, Gentian is used specifically protect the liver, stimulate its function, help regenerate its cells, and increase the flow of bile. It is used to treat Anemia, where the Gentian root is used to speed up illness recovery time because of its ability to increase energy levels and help activate the function of many of the body’s systems. Its roots are used to help treat cold and fever and provide sore throat relief. It can also be used to treat muscle spasms, headaches, convulsions, and delirium. In traditional herbal medicine, it is used to treat physical and mental exhaustion. In food and beverages industry, Gentian is being used as a prime ingredient for some specific products. All these above-mentioned factors can help drive its demand, especially in pharmaceutical industry.

Gentian Market: Key Player:

Some of the key players in Gentian Market are: DLC laboratories, Bell’s Healthcare, Nature’s Answer, The Bach Centre, APC Pure, Swanson Health Products, Vital Nutrients and various other companies.

