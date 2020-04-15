Global Artificial Intelligence Software Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2024

Artificial intelligence (AI, also machine intelligence, MI) is intelligence displayed by machines, in contrast with the natural intelligence (NI) displayed by humans and other animals. Artificial intelligence software is Software that is capable of intelligent behavior. In creating intelligent software, this involves simulating a number of capabilities, including reasoning, learning, problem solving, perception, and knowledge representation.

Scope of the Report:

Artificial Intelligence Software is primarily split into: On-Premise and Cloud-based. And On-Premise is the most widely used type which takes up about 83.91% of the global market in 2016.

USA is the largest sales region of Artificial Intelligence Software in the world in the past few years. USA market took up about 44.52% the global market in 2016, while Europe was 19.43%.

AI and Cloud-based increasingly will be embedded into everyday things such as appliances, speakers and hospital equipment. This phenomenon is closely aligned with the emergence of conversational systems, the expansion of the IoT into a digital mesh and the trend toward digital twins.

The global Artificial Intelligence Software market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Artificial Intelligence Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Artificial Intelligence Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Artificial Intelligence Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Google

Baidu

IBM

Microsoft

SAP

Intel

Salesforce

Brighterion

KITT.AI

IFlyTek

Megvii Technology

Albert Technologies

H2O.ai

Brainasoft

Yseop

Ipsoft

NanoRep(LogMeIn)

Ada Support

Astute Solutions

IDEAL.com

Wipro

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-Premise

Cloud-based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Voice Processing

Text Processing

Image Processing

