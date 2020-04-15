Global Capsule Hotels Market: Drivers, Revenue, Application Industry Demand Analysis 2024
A capsule hotel, also known as a pod hotel, is a type of hotel developed in Japan that features a large number of extremely small “”rooms”” (capsules) intended to provide cheap, basic overnight accommodation for guests who do not require or who cannot afford the services offered by more conventional hotels.
Scope of the Report:
Japan is the largest market with a market share of 81.13% in 2012 and 77.95% in 2016 with a decrease of 3.18%. Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing Southeast Asia regions.
The Capsule Hotels market has been increased in accordance with the development of whole economy, tourism and consumer awareness. However, with the macroeconomic is slowing down, the increase rate of Capsule Hotels is also slowing. But the emerging market is still the potential market of the industry, so some of the companies are laying-out their business in the emerging market. What more, there are some problem to be solved ahead, such as the homogenization of the fierce competition, the low price competition, the talents shortage in the process of the company’ expansion, the channel building through the internet and so on.
The global Capsule Hotels market is valued at 160 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 210 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Capsule Hotels.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Capsule Hotels market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Capsule Hotels market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
The Prime Pod Ginza Tokyo
Shinjuku Kuyakusho-mae Capsule Hotel
ENAKA Asakusa Central Hostel
Nihonbashi Muormachi Bay Hotel
Tokyo Ginza Bay Hotel
Oak Hostel Fuji
Nadeshiko Hotel Shibuya
Capsule Value Kanda
Nine Hours Shinjuku-North
Tokyo Ariake Bay Hotel
Capsule Inn Kamata
Vintage Inn
Wink Hotel
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Office Workers
Tourists
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Office Workers
Tourists
Others
