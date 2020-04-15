Global Construction Estimating Software Market Analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts to 2024

Construction Estimating Software is a type of software designed for contractors to estimate construction costs for a specific project. They designed to avoid lose revenue due to inaccurate and inefficient estimating, and save time and money at the same time.

Request a sample of Construction Estimating Software Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/275071

Scope of the Report:

Types of construction estimating software are included Cloud, SaaS, Web; Installed-PC; Installed-Mobile. The key applications are: Construction Party, Intermediaries, Party A in construction industry, and others. And Construction Party was the largest application which took up about 50% of the global total in 2016.

USA, China and Australia are now the key developers of construction estimating software. There are some other vendors, such as Shenjimiaosuan, Lubansoft, in China, but the Chinese market is still controlled by Glodon.

UDA Technologies, Bluebeam, RedTeam, Microsoft, JBKnowledge, Takeoff Live, FastEST, Vision InfoSoft, QuoteSoft, eTakeoff, ProEst, BuildingConnected, PrioSoft, Advanced Electrical Technologies, AppliCad and Glodon are the key suppliers in the global Construction estimating software market. Top 10 took up about 54.29% of the global market in 2016. Abroad vendors took up less than 20% of the Chinese market.

The global Construction Estimating Software market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Construction Estimating Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Construction Estimating Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Construction Estimating Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Access this report Construction Estimating Software Market @ http://arcognizance.com/report/global-construction-estimating-software-market-2019-by-company-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2024

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Glodon

UDA Technologies

Bluebeam

RedTeam

Microsoft

JBKnowledge

Takeoff Live

FastEST

Vision InfoSoft

QuoteSoft

eTakeoff

ProEst

BuildingConnected

PrioSoft

Advanced Electrical Technologies

AppliCad

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud, SaaS, Web

Installed-PC

Installed-Mobile

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Party A

Intermediaries

Construction Party

Buy The Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/275071

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Construction Estimating Software Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Construction Estimating Software Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Construction Estimating Software Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Construction Estimating Software Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Construction Estimating Software Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Construction Estimating Software Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Construction Estimating Software Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Construction Estimating Software by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Construction Estimating Software Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Construction Estimating Software Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Construction Estimating Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

To Check Discount of Construction Estimating Software Market @ http://www.arcognizance.com/discount/275071