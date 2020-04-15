Global Guar Gum Market to Surpass US$ 1.3 Bn in Revenues by 2026

The global guar gum market is likely to surpass US$ 1.3 Bn in revenues by the end of 2026, according to a new research report by Future Market Insights (FMI). The report projects the market to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period 2017-2026, with steady demand from end users in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) likely to provide growth opportunities to stakeholders in the market. Applications in food and beverage industry are likely to create steady demand during the assessment period.

To offer readers detailed insights on the guar gum market, the report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, end use industry, and primary function. In addition to this, the report also offers region-wise analysis and segmentation, offering readers detailed analysis on the lucrative and sluggish markets.

On the basis of product type, the key segments include food grade, fast hydrated gum oil drilling grade, and industrial grade. By end use industry, the market has been segmented into food and beverages, fracking, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and other end-use industries. On the basis of primary function, the key segments include thickener and stabilizer, binding agent, and other functional properties.

Among the product types, the fast hydrated gum oil drilling grade segment will continue to remain attractive during the assessment period. This segment currently accounts for nearly 70% revenue share of the market, and is likely to remain lucrative throughout the forecast period. The fast hydrated gum oil drilling grade is likely to surpass US$ 800 Mn in revenues by the end of the forecast period.

Demand for guar gum is likely to remain robust in the fracking segment. Currently, fracking accounts for over two-third revenue share of the market, and it is highly likely that the dominance of this segment will continue beyond 2017. This segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% to reach a valuation of over US$ 800 Mn by the end of the forecast period.

The use of guar gum has been witnessing an increase owing to its growing application in the oil & gas industry. However, as the oil and gas industry is going through a sluggish phase, the demand for guar gum has declined to an extent. Some of the sluggishness on account of oil & gas is likely to be compensated by growing demand in the food and beverage industry. Guar gums find wide-ranging applications in the food & beverage industry, where it is used as a thickener and stabilizer. Steady demand from the food and beverage industry is likely to provide an impetus to the growth of the guar gum market during the assessment period. Growth is likely to remain steady from the textile and paper sector, however, availability of other feasible alternatives can stymie demand to an extent.

Although still at a nascent stage, demand for guar gum in managing health disorders such as diabetes and cardiac elements presents an opportunity for manufacturers. Further advancement in the application of guar gum in the healthcare sector can open up new avenues of growth for guar gum manufacturers during the assessment period. Some of the leading players in the market include Lucid Group, Jai Bharat Gum, Hindustan Gums, Vikas WSP, Shree Ram Gum, Cargill Inc, Supreme Gums Pvt. Ltd, Ashland Inc., India Glycols Ltd, Rama industries and Lamberti.

