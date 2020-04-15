Global Human Prothrombin Complex Market 2019 Size, Share, Business Overview, Trends and Forecast to 2024
Prothrombin complex concentrate (PCC), also known as factor IX complex, is a medication made up of blood clotting factors II, IX, and X. Some versions also contain factor VII. It is used to treat and prevent bleeding in hemophilia B if pure factor IX is not available.
The global average price of Human Prothrombin Complex is in the increasing trend, from 124 USD/Unit in 2013 to 137 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.
The classification of Human Prothrombin Complex includes 500 IU/Vial, 600 IU/Vial, 1000 IU/Vial and others, and the proportion of 500 IU/Vial in 2017 is about 51%.
Human Prothrombin Complex is widely used in Hemophilia B, Vitamin K Deficiency and other diseases. The most proportion of Human Prothrombin Complex is Hemophilia B, and the proportion of sales is 48%.
North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 46% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 33%.
Market competition is not intense. Shire, CSL, Grifols, Octapharma, Hualan Biological, Meheco Xinxing Pharma, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
According to this study, over the next five years the Human Prothrombin Complex market will register a 11.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1940 million by 2024, from US$ 1000 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Human Prothrombin Complex business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Human Prothrombin Complex market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Human Prothrombin Complex value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
500 IU/Vial
600 IU/Vial
1000 IU/Vial
Others
Segmentation by application:
Hemophilia B
Vitamin K Deficiency
Others
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Shire
CSL
Grifols
Octapharma
Hualan Biological
Meheco Xinxing Pharma
…
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Human Prothrombin Complex consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Human Prothrombin Complex market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Human Prothrombin Complex manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Human Prothrombin Complex with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Human Prothrombin Complex submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
