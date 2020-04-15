Global Nanocrystalline cellulose Market to Register Stable Expansion During 2018 – 2028

Nanocrystalline cellulose Market: Introduction

Nanocrystalline cellulose is classified as a key evolving renewable nanomaterial that is likely to create huge influence on numerous end-user industries. Nanocrystalline cellulose is extracted from natural wood biomass and further treated into different forms such as liquid & solids. Out of these forms of nanocrystalline cellulose the former one is getting consumed in very large scale. The major raw material used in the synthesis of nanocrystalline cellulose includes both softwood pulp and hardwood pulp of wood biomass. Acid hydrolysis process is primarily used for the fabrication of nanocrystalline cellulose & this production process is turning over as the most adopted one in the commercial marketplace. Acid hydrolysis is generally used for the removal of amorphous parts the nanocrsytalline cellulose structure and convert it to short rod like fibrils which offers high crystallinity. The class of acid used in the acid hydrolysis process will determine the properties of the final nanocrystalline cellulose product. Sulphuric acid is generally used in the acid hydrolysis process. However, esterification & acetylation are some of the other alternative process used in the synthesis of nanocrystalline cellulose.

Nanocrystalline cellulose products are able to attain the crystallanity of almost 90 % and more. Nanocrystalline cellulose exhibits numerous exceptional properties such as high aspect ratio, high level of water uptake & uphold, complex fiber networks and biodegradability among others. Moreover, nanocrystalline cellulose possess high level of reinforcement potential and also exhibits better mechanical strength Kevlar & Aramid.

Nanocrystalline cellulose Market: Market Dynamics

Properties such as better mechanical strength, better film formation, controlled release and strong fiber networks among others turning over nanocrystalline cellulose as a choice of material in numerous application such as paint & coatings, packaging, paper processing, drilling fluids to name a few. Growing landscape of these application is opening up new horizons for nanocrystalline cellulose in the global market place. Rising demand for packaged food across the globe is expected to generate demand potential for nanocrystalline cellulose based products. Nanocrystalline cellulose use in synthesis of composites are used in the production of automobile accessories such as headliners, headlamps and cushions. With better fiber bond forces & high degree of reinforcement, nanocrystalline fiber is gaining adoption and marking its footsteps in paper processing industry. Nanocrystalline cellulose can also be used as a thickener and stabilizers in personal care and pharmaceutical industry. However, in the commercial market place the availability of substitutes such as cellulose ether & monocrystalline cellulose may dent the adoption of nanocrystalline cellulose up to some extent.

Nanocrystalline cellulose Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Source, the Nanocrystalline cellulose Market can be segmented as:

Softwood Pulp

Hardwood Pulp

On the basis of Grade, the Nanocrystalline cellulose Market can be segmented as:

Industrial Grade Nanocrystalline Cellulose

Pharmaceutical/Food Grade Nanocrystalline Cellulose

On the basis of Form, the Nanocrystalline cellulose Market can be segmented as:

Powder Nanocrystalline Cellulose

Liquid Nanocrystalline Cellulose

On the basis of Application, the Nanocrystalline cellulose Market can be segmented as:

Composites

Packaging

Paper Processing

Rheology Modifier

Biomedicine

Drilling Fluid

Personal Care

Nanocrystalline cellulose Market: Region Wise Trends

North America & Western Europe are turning over as the dominating region creating substantial demand space for nanocrystalline based products. Increasing demand for lightweight composites in the automotive industry is expected to increase the consumption of nanocrystalline cellulose in North America & Western Europe. China & South East Asia are the fastest growing regions for the consumption nanocrystalline cellulose based products. Growing personal care, pharmaceutical, food & beverage and paper processing industries in the region is the key factor creating potential opportunities for nanocrystalline cellulose consumption. In Middle East & Africa, Eastern Europe and Latin America, nanocrystalline cellulose is used in the formulation of drilling mud and has been excessively adopted in oil & gas upstream operations. Nanocrystalline cellulose is used as a rheology modifier & viscosifier in drilling muds. Increase in automotive production in Japan is expected to create new growth possibilities for nanocrystalline cellulose manufacturers.

