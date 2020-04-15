Global Photo MOS Optically Isolated Relay Market Size, Share, Outlook and Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Photo MOS Optically Isolated Relay Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Photo MOS Optically Isolated Relay is a component that transfers electrical signals between two isolated circuits by using light. A Photo MOS Optically Isolated Relay is a semiconductor relay with an LED as an input and MOSFET as an output. It is used in various fields to improve device reliability and reduce size.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Photo MOS Optically Isolated Relay in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world. The main market players are Panasonic, IXYS, Okita Works, OMRON, Toshiba, NEC and so on.

Asia is the largest consumption regions of Photo MOS Optically Isolated Relay.

Photo MOS Optically Isolated Relay used in Power Storage System, Test Measurement & Telecommunication, Medical Device, Industrial & Security Device and Others. Report data showed that 39.50% of the Photo MOS Optically Isolated Relay market demand in Test Measurement & Telecommunication and 24.37% in Industrial & Security Device in 2016.

There are four kinds of Photo MOS Optically Isolated Relay, which are Above 20 V and Below 80 V, Above 100 V and Below 200 V, Above 200 V and Below 350 V and Above 350 V. Above 20 V an Below 80 V is important in the Photo MOS Optically Isolated Relay, with a production market share nearly 36.13% in 2016.

The worldwide market for Photo MOS Optically Isolated Relay is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of Roughly 7.8% Over The Next Five Years, Will Reach 700 Million US$ In 2023, from 450 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Panasonic

OMRON

Toshiba

NEC

IXYS

Cosmo Electronics Corporation

Okita Works

BRIGHT TOWARD INDUSTRIAL

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Above 20 V and Below 80 V

Above 100 V and Below 200 V

Above 200 V and Below 350 V

Above 350 V

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Power Storage System

Test Measurement & Telecommunication

Medical Device

Industrial & Security Device

Others

