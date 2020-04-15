Hand Geometry Biometric Market Research Report Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

A hand geometry biometric solution recognize the user identity by the dimension of their hands. This technology measures a user’s hand along several extents and match those dimensions to measurements stored in a file. Owing to the public acceptance of biometric systems across the globe, the execution of this biometric technology in numerous end use industries has added extra value in last few decades. In addition, this hand geometry biometrics technology is a major invention of the global biometric technologies industry.

There are numerous key features has added valuation of this technology which includes efficient use and on time result, security benefits and functional integration among others are expected to drive the growth of this product market during the forecast period. The global Hand Geometry Biometric market is well-established, owing to widespread use in time & attendance maintenance applications in various end use industry. This hand geometry biometric technology also majorly finds widespread use in time & attendance maintenance applications. The market of hand geometry biometric is predicted to be stable during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

The global Hand Geometry Biometric market has been segmented on the basis of end use and geography. Based on end use, global Hand Geometry Biometric market has been bifurcated into government, defense, banking and finance, travel and tourism, security and healthcare among others. Hand geometry scanners with reflectors and infrared light is used for taking the hand image. However, the method are used for measuring individual identity are not unique. Thus, this solution is not considered to be a fruitful method for the verification and identification of every individuals. This factor is expected to restraining the growth of this product market in coming years. In addition, various organizations are installing this hand geometry biometrics with the help of smart cards to improve their verification of individuals.

This in turn is triggering the demand of Hand Geometry Biometric market in coming years. Moreover, multimodal biometrics technology is also additional type technique which is used by various end use industry such as banking and financial, retail, others for authenticating individuals. Therefore, the hand geometry biometric are expected to grow at a faster rate in the upcoming years. Hand geometry biometric is expected to remain a perfect choice for end user confirmation in harsh work situations and able to identify the correct information from the large workforce. Relatively simple technology architecture, low upfront costs, and less intrusiveness among others factor is expected to increase the adoption of this technology market in coming years.

Across the globe, various end use industry are installing this system in cloud computing to address breach concerns which is also act as an major factor for the development of new services and products. Another aspect contributing to the growth of this biometrics is their increasing usage for over the years, this hand geometry biometric technology has been driven by government rules and regulations instructing stringent security methods to be in place for major commercial and infrastructure centers such as factories, office buildings, nuclear plants, healthcare facilities, universities and hospitality among others. On the flip side, technological problem associate with this product is predicted to hinder the growth of the global Hand Geometry Biometric market in coming years.