Healthcare Cloud Computing Market – Product Development Survey 2025

North America Healthcare Cloud Computing Market: Snapshot

Cloud computing is increasingly being adopted in healthcare owing to the increasing demand for improved healthcare at reduced costs. In order to attain these goals, healthcare providers are implementing Clinical Information System such as Electronic Health Record (EMR), Radiology Information System (RIS), and Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) among others.

Request Sample Copy of the Report @

https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=1472

Cloud computing helps store, process, and manage data from different locations, and delivers information over the Internet. The four forms in which cloud computing as a technology is used in the healthcare industry are computation, storage, memory, and networking.

One of the key factors driving the North America healthcare cloud computing market include legislative reform of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA). In addition, advanced features of cloud-based healthcare services and federal mandates for insuring every citizen in the U.S. are some other key growth drivers. In addition, cloud computing offers other benefits such as cost reduction, improved accessibility and mobility, positive returns on investment, improvements in storage technology, and greater flexibility and scalability of data.

The improved healthcare infrastructure, predominantly in the U.S. and Canada account for the high growth of North America healthcare cloud computing market. In 2012, America Hospital Association (AHA) conducted a survey for the total number of registered hospitals in the U.S. Registered hospitals that fulfilled the criteria of AHA were 5,723 in number in 2012. Thus, the improved healthcare system in the U.S. has been instrumental in significant rise in demand for cloud computing services for high quality patient care and healthcare services.

Request TOC of the Report @

https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1472

North America Healthcare Cloud Computing Market: Overview

Cloud computing is an internet-based computing model that provides and sources information technology services, such as servers, applications, and storage, on a pay-per-use basis. Cloud services are renowned for their flexible nature – they can be easily configured, scaled, and adapted – and require lower capitals investment and ongoing maintenance and operating expenses as compared to traditional IT models.

Cloud computing boasts of an infrastructure capable of enabling all crucial verticals of the healthcare industry to incorporate computing resources in everyday operations and processes at lower costs and at a high level of agility. In the past few years, these has been a huge surge of interest among healthcare companies in North America about the potential of cloud computing in improving operational efficiency of a variety of healthcare processes. It is estimated that the North America market for healthcare cloud computing will exhibit growth at a significant pace in the next few years and in a matter of few years, all healthcare systems in the regions will come under the umbrella of pure or hybrid healthcare cloud computing models.

This report on the North America healthcare cloud computing market presents a detailed overview of the present growth dynamics of the market and includes vast forward-looking statements predicting the future growth prospects of the market and its segments over the period between 2016 and 2024.

North America Healthcare Cloud Computing Market: Key Driving Forces

The key factors expected to drive the North America healthcare cloud computing market include the flexibility and cost-competitiveness offered by the cloud technology and the significant improvements in security and reliability of cloud services. Healthcare reforms across key countries in the region are making it mandatory for the healthcare industry to be digitally modernized; adoption of electronic medical records, smart medical devices, and proliferation of mobile devices has become an integral aspect of the modern-day healthcare industry in the region.

The industry is rapidly adopting an information-centric patient-care and data sharing models, facilitated in part by collaborative workflows and open standards that support cooperation. Healthcare cloud computing is increasingly gaining prominence as a technology that is at the core of this transformation.

North America Healthcare Cloud Computing Market: Regional and Competitive Analysis

From a geographic perspective, the report examines the North America healthcare cloud computing market across the U.S. and Canada. Of these, the U.S. market accounted for a lion’s share in the revenue of the North America healthcare cloud computing market and is expected to remain the leading contributor to the market over the forecast period as well. The market is expected to benefit from the increasing adoption of healthcare cloud computing solutions across the insurance sector.

Read Comprehensive Overview of Report @

https://www.tmrresearch.com/healthcare-cloud-computing-market

Over 150,000 physicians and healthcare practitioners across all the 50 states of the U.S. have already adopted cloud based electronic health record services and the consumer-base of cloud-based healthcare services continues to rise at a remarkable pace in other countries in the region as well. Owing to the increased demand, several small-, medium-, and large-scale companies are foraying into the healthcare cloud computing arena in the region and the market is becoming intensely competitive.

To strengthen their foothold in the market, companies are relying upon strategic collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and introduction of innovative service offerings. Large international IT firms such as Microsoft, Philips, Qualcomm Life, ORACLE Corporation, IBM, and AT&T are launching increasingly sophisticated healthcare cloud solutions. Other leading vendors in the market include GNAX Health, ClearData Networks, Inc., VMware, Inc., and CareCloud Corporation.

About TMR Research

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.

Contact:

TMR Research,

3739 Balboa St # 1097,

San Francisco, CA 94121

United States

Tel: +1-415-520-1050

Email: [email protected]